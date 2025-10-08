Maserati MCPura Supercar First Look: Are Indians Buying More Supercars?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoMaserati MCPura Supercar First Look: Are Indians Buying More Supercars?

Supercar sales, while still low, have increased over the years owing to a change in consumption pattern, changing economy and a growing appetite for the super rich here to buy high end cars.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
It is rare that a car is launched in India so early after its global debut but here is the Maserati MCPura and the Cielo version which have been shown in India just after its debut at the GoodWood Festival of Speed. Maserati is keen to expand and it's new supercar is for the growing rich in India who are increasingly buying these cars.

Supercar sales, while still low, have increased over the years owing to a change in consumption pattern, changing economy and a growing appetite for the super rich here to buy high end cars. Importantly, the rich aren't shying away from spending their money with changing culture patterns. In India, we have now more supercars on sale than ever and customers are buying them despite the price-tag running into several crores.


The MCPura on the other hand is an evolution of the MC20 supercar and comes with a sharper look while the power on offer is 630bhp courtesy of a 3.0 litre V6 turbo petrol engine. Performance as expected is quick with a 0-100 km/h time of 2.9 seconds. The convertible also has a glass roof and the signature butterfly doors also give it immense presence since for supercars, drama is needed. The interiors are performance focussed with Alcantara and customisation options too.


The MCPura costs Rs 4.12cr while the Cielo is Rs 5.12 cr. While it may seem expensive but in comparison to rivals, the price tag is actually slightly less. Demand for these exotic cars have gone up owing to better roads and track days where owners can drive these cars. In India you have numerous supercar makers who have launched their latest offerings and now Maserati also joins the club with its MCPura.


On first impressions, the styling is a big draw with its sleek proportions while Maserati claims you can enjoy these cars daily as well in India as well with a focus on being practical enough for our roads. We will see though on how it drives on our roads but for now, here is another option for the super rich to splurge on. 

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
