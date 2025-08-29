Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Price And Launch Delayed In India?

The first e Vitara was rolled off the line in the presence of our PM Narendra Modi at the Hansalpur plant in Gujarat. This plant is pivotal for Maruti Suzuki's electrification plans while the e Vitara is its first EV. The e Vitara would be made in India and exported to many countries all over the world including Europe and Japan. However, while the e Vitara would be first launched for export markets, the question is whether the car is coming to India in the near future or not.

The e Vitara has been delayed no doubt as it was first showcased at the Auto Expo and the next launch from Maruti Suzuki isn't the e Vitara but another hybrid SUV. For now, the overseas markets would be catered to before it comes to India.





The reason is clear that EVs, while increasing in sales, haven't grown in a big way in India which has meant that carmakers have pushed back EV plans a bit. Maruti Suzuki will indeed bring the e Vitara before the current financial year ends but for now it won't be the next launch from Maruti Suzuki.

Hence, expect the e Vitara launch by the end of this year or starting of next year. The e Vitara would come with two battery packs- 49kWh and 61kWh while the range on offer would be 500km for the top-end bigger battery pack option.





Exact details regarding the specs have not been revealed but expect the eVitara to be the most premium Maruti Suzuki with a different interior with more features along with 7 airbags plus ADAS also. The e Vitara will have a long list of rivals in India including the Mahindra BE6 plus the Tata Curvv EV and the Hyundai Creta electric of course.