Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoMaruti Suzuki e Vitara Price And Launch Delayed In India?

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Price And Launch Delayed In India?

The e Vitara has been delayed no doubt as it was first showcased at the Auto Expo and the next launch from Maruti Suzuki isn't the e Vitara but another hybrid SUV.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 12:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
The first e Vitara was rolled off the line in the presence of our PM Narendra Modi at the Hansalpur plant in Gujarat. This plant is pivotal for Maruti Suzuki's electrification plans while the e Vitara is its first EV. The e Vitara would be made in India and exported to many countries all over the world including Europe and Japan. However, while the e Vitara would be first launched for export markets, the question is whether the car is coming to India in the near future or not.
 
The e Vitara has been delayed no doubt as it was first showcased at the Auto Expo and the next launch from Maruti Suzuki isn't the e Vitara but another hybrid SUV. For now, the overseas markets would be catered to before it comes to India.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Price And Launch Delayed In India?
 
The reason is clear that EVs, while increasing in sales, haven't grown in a big way in India which has meant that carmakers have pushed back EV plans a bit. Maruti Suzuki will indeed bring the e Vitara before the current financial year ends but for now it won't be the next launch from Maruti Suzuki.
 
Hence, expect the e Vitara launch by the end of this year or starting of next year. The e Vitara would come with two battery packs- 49kWh and 61kWh while the range on offer would be 500km for the top-end bigger battery pack option.
 

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Price And Launch Delayed In India?
 
Exact details regarding the specs have not been revealed but expect the eVitara to be the most premium Maruti Suzuki with a different interior with more features along with 7 airbags plus ADAS also. The e Vitara will have a long list of rivals in India including the Mahindra BE6 plus the Tata Curvv EV and the Hyundai Creta electric of course.  
Also read
Published at : 29 Aug 2025 12:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maruti Suzuki E Vitara
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'India Is Springboard For Japanese Businesses To Global South': PM Modi At Tokyo Economic Forum
'India Is Springboard For Japanese Businesses': PM Modi At Tokyo Economic Forum
India
Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris
Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris
World
PM Modi Arrives In Tokyo, To Attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit
PM Modi Arrives In Tokyo, To Attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit
World
'India Experiencing Cost Of Supporting Putin': US Senator Warns Against Buying Russian Oil
'India Experiencing Cost Of Supporting Putin': US Senator Warns Against Buying Russian Oil
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India to Boost Russian Oil Imports by Up to 20% Despite US Tariffs | ABP NEWS
India-China Border Dispute: Agreement Reached During 24th Round of Talks | ABP NEWS
Breaking: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Tokyo Airport with Traditional Folk Dance | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Japan Visit: PM Narendra Modi’s Important Visit to Japan: Strengthening India-Japan Ties | ABP NEWS
Janhit: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Dismisses Retirement Rumors, Says Service to Sangh is Lifelong Commitment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget