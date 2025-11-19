New Styling For Maruti Brezza Facelift And Updated CNG Variant

Maruti Suzuki is giving its Brezza an update, and it will launch the new Brezza facelift by next year. The Brezza, despite having a single petrol option, has been selling very well and continues to do well despite new competition. However, Maruti Suzuki is keen to keep its market share and hence, the updated Brezza will come with styling tweaks along with a new CNG version.

The new CNG version will come with a new underbody design, which will free up the boot space. This is a similar arrangement to that of the Victoris SUV, which is the more premium Arena SUV from Maruti Suzuki.





The new Brezza will come with styling tweaks, but its design will largely remain the same, save for new bumpers as well as a new set of alloy wheels. The interiors will receive an update in terms of the infotainment system as well as the features list, given the new competition that has just come in with the likes of the Hyundai Venue.

We can expect a new-look digital instrument cluster as well as a new-look steering wheel, which could be seen on the new Brezza as well.

The new Brezza will also maintain its current 1.5-l petrol engine with no changes there, as instead the changes will focus on the cosmetic side of things.

The Brezza is the only SUV that has the larger naturally aspirated unit in terms of its petrol powertrain, as that gives it an edge over rivals having a smaller 1.2l petrol, but on the other hand, the Brezza also does not have a turbo petrol or even a diesel engine like some of its rivals.