Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoNew Styling For Maruti Brezza Facelift And Updated CNG Variant

New Styling For Maruti Brezza Facelift And Updated CNG Variant

Maruti Suzuki will launch a Brezza facelift next year to maintain market share.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 06:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Maruti Suzuki is giving its Brezza an update, and it will launch the new Brezza facelift by next year. The Brezza, despite having a single petrol option, has been selling very well and continues to do well despite new competition. However, Maruti Suzuki is keen to keep its market share and hence, the updated Brezza will come with styling tweaks along with a new CNG version.

The new CNG version will come with a new underbody design, which will free up the boot space. This is a similar arrangement to that of the Victoris SUV, which is the more premium Arena SUV from Maruti Suzuki.


New Styling For Maruti Brezza Facelift And Updated CNG Variant

The new Brezza will come with styling tweaks, but its design will largely remain the same, save for new bumpers as well as a new set of alloy wheels. The interiors will receive an update in terms of the infotainment system as well as the features list, given the new competition that has just come in with the likes of the Hyundai Venue.

We can expect a new-look digital instrument cluster as well as a new-look steering wheel, which could be seen on the new Brezza as well.

The new Brezza will also maintain its current 1.5-l petrol engine with no changes there, as instead the changes will focus on the cosmetic side of things.

The Brezza is the only SUV that has the larger naturally aspirated unit in terms of its petrol powertrain, as that gives it an edge over rivals having a smaller 1.2l petrol, but on the other hand, the Brezza also does not have a turbo petrol or even a diesel engine like some of its rivals. 

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 06:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Bihar
Bihar: Nitish Kumar Submits Resignation, Claims Majority To Form Govt
Bihar: Nitish Kumar Submits Resignation, Claims Majority To Form Govt
Election 2025
Nitish Kumar Elected NDA Legislature Party Leader, Set to Take Oath As Bihar CM Tomorrow
Nitish Kumar Elected NDA Legislature Party Leader, Set to Take Oath As Bihar CM Tomorrow
News
Rs 415-Crore Scam? ED Claims Jawad Siddiqui Duped Students With Fake Accreditation
Rs 415-Crore Scam? ED Claims Jawad Siddiqui Duped Students With Fake Accreditation
News
After Farooq, Omar Stokes Row; Says 'Atmosphere Is Being Created to Malign Kashmiris'
After Farooq, Omar Stokes Row; Says 'Atmosphere Is Being Created to Malign Kashmiris'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP’s Sanjay Saraogi Says Legislature Party Will Choose Leader Unanimously Under Central Guidance
Breaking: Samrat Choudhary Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader, Former Deputy CM Set For Key Role
Breaking: 272 Eminent Figures Write Open Letter Accusing Rahul Gandhi Of Undermining Institutions
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Be Chosen NDA Leader Today, Oath Ceremony Scheduled Tomorrow At Gandhi Maidan
Breaking: ED Raid At Al-Falah Trust Ends After 16 Hours, Cash And Key Documents Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget