Mahindra XEV 9S First Drive Review: A Tech Filled 7 Seater?

Three-row cars have gained popularity over the years, but strangely, there are not many options if you want one for a slightly higher budget. Mahindra has many options in its bigger SUVs portfolio but not in electric, while that has been filled now.

The electric XEV 9S is here, and it's a proper three-row electric SUV based on the same architecture as the XEV 9e. However, the 9S is cheaper than the 9e, is more practical, and aims to widen EV sales further along with tapping into a new segment.

Design and Interior

Design wise, the XEV 9S looks more conventional than the bold coupe-like 9E, but we like the design of the 9S, which we think will appeal to a wider audience. It has the traditional SUV shape and the bulk that the combustion engine SUVs from Mahindra have. It has smaller wheels than the 9E, but the 9S looks proportionate along with a new rear styling which looks smart, plus the changed roofline. Even the front-end is tweaked a bit.





Inside, it's similar to the 9e, and that's no bad thing with three screens, a minimal button layout, but the cabin feels premium enough with soft touch bits although the black trim will attract scratches. The passenger screen also gets a lot of options while it is not distracting for the driver. The two-spoke steering looks futuristic and the touchscreen plus the digital cluster are loaded with info too. The HUD feature on this top-end is one of the best we have seen with a wide variety of info and customisation.









Other features include powered seats, ventilation, a superb 16-speaker audio system with Dolby Atmos, 5G built-in, 360-degree camera, auto park, ADAS Level 2, 7 airbags, an openable panoramic sunroof plus more. Additionally, the car also monitors the driver and occupants.

Space, Practicality and Performance

Space is the big talking point, and the rear seats are indeed comfortable. It isn't a climb to get in, and the white upholstery lends an airy feel to the cabin. A flat floor gains further brownie points along with a powered boss mode coming in handy plus rear ventilated seats. You can recline too, and there is a sunshade. Thigh support could have been better, and captain seats are not an option, but legroom/headroom is ample enough for someone like me who is 6ft plus tall.





The third row is easier to access plus better than the XUV700, but still you sit knees up and it is suited more for kids. There is a handy 150L frunk, and the rear boot space is upwards of 500L, but surprisingly, there is no powered tailgate.

The XEV 9S gets three battery packs including a new 70kWh battery pack which slides in between the 59 and 79 options. We had the top-end 79kWh battery pack which develops 289bhp while real-world range is claimed to be 500km. 0–100 km/h in 7 seconds is fast for a big 7-seater SUV, and it feels so when driven around Nandi Hills.

Around the tight turns, the light steering plus body control is quite good as it feels much easier to drive. Power is ample but linear, as it should be, with sport mode adding some of the rush of performance that you get in EVs. We also felt the ride is better than the 9E, and it corners well too. Amongst the big three-row SUVs, the 9S is the best to drive right now at this price bracket. 205mm ground clearance also posed no issues when we took it up the hill for a shoot.





The starting price of under 20 lakh makes it very appealing, while even the top-end at under 30 lakhs gives more features along with lower running costs, which Mahindra claims.





Overall, as a big three-row SUV, the 9S has the features and practicality, although the third row isn't great, but the performance, range and the driving experience makes it better to drive than some other cars at around 30 lakh. It is an appealing option if charging is sorted for you.

What we like – Value, performance, range, features

What we do not – Third row cramped, missing some features like captain seats