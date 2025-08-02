Is Mahindra XEV And The BE 6 Pack 2 First Look: Better Buy Over Pack 1?

The Pack 2 is the middle trim between the Pack 1 and Pack 3 in the XEV and BE 6 range while now it also comes with the 79kwh battery pack instead of just the 59kwh battery pack. Pack 2 of the BE 6 is Rs 23.5 lakh while the XEV 9e is Rs 26.5 lakh. Range for both is 682km and 656km respectively. Power is 286hp and 380Nm for the 79kwh version. Features is the main talking point and Pack 2 offers LED lighting, glass roof, dualzone AC, 12.3 inch screen, 16 speaker audio system with Dolby Atmos plus wireless charging, 6 airbags and disc brakes. The XEV gains more features though and it retains the three screens setup and alloys while the BE 6 has aero covers.

















While the Pack 1 has the basics covered, the Pack 2 adds in more features like dualzone climate control, front parking sensors, powered drivers seat, 16 speaker audio system, ADAS and more. So while it is more value for money than the Pack 1, what do you lose out on the Pack 3? Well, it includes a 360 degree camera, front ventilation for the seat and adaptive suspension plus video calling, auto park and power tailgate/boss mode.













Overall, compared to the Pack 1, the Pack 2 offers more of the feel good features and enables it to become more value for money with the larger battery pack. Sure, while differences between the Pack 2 and 3 are bigger than the difference between the Pack 1 and 2, the Pack 2 strikes the best balance between price and features in the BE 6 and XEV 9e range.