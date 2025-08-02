Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoIs Mahindra XEV And The BE 6 Pack 2 First Look: Better Buy Over Pack 1?

Is Mahindra XEV And The BE 6 Pack 2 First Look: Better Buy Over Pack 1?

While the Pack 1 has the basics covered, the Pack 2 adds in more features like dualzone climate control, front parking sensors, powered drivers seat, 16 speaker audio system, ADAS and more

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 02:24 PM (IST)

The Pack 2 is the middle trim between the Pack 1 and Pack 3 in the XEV and BE 6 range while now it also comes with the 79kwh battery pack instead of just the 59kwh battery pack. Pack 2 of the BE 6 is Rs 23.5 lakh while the XEV 9e is Rs 26.5 lakh. Range for both is 682km and 656km respectively. Power is 286hp and 380Nm for the 79kwh version. Features is the main talking point and Pack 2 offers LED lighting, glass roof, dualzone AC, 12.3 inch screen, 16 speaker audio system with Dolby Atmos plus wireless charging, 6 airbags and disc brakes. The XEV gains more features though and it retains the three screens setup and alloys while the BE 6 has aero covers.


Is Mahindra XEV And The BE 6 Pack 2 First Look: Better Buy Over Pack 1?


Is Mahindra XEV And The BE 6 Pack 2 First Look: Better Buy Over Pack 1?


Is Mahindra XEV And The BE 6 Pack 2 First Look: Better Buy Over Pack 1?

While the Pack 1 has the basics covered, the Pack 2 adds in more features like dualzone climate control, front parking sensors, powered drivers seat, 16 speaker audio system, ADAS and more. So while it is more value for money than the Pack 1, what do you lose out on the Pack 3? Well, it includes a 360 degree camera, front ventilation for the seat and adaptive suspension plus video calling, auto park and power tailgate/boss mode.


Is Mahindra XEV And The BE 6 Pack 2 First Look: Better Buy Over Pack 1?


Is Mahindra XEV And The BE 6 Pack 2 First Look: Better Buy Over Pack 1?

Overall, compared to the Pack 1, the Pack 2 offers more of the feel good features and enables it to become more value for money with the larger battery pack. Sure, while differences between the Pack 2 and 3 are bigger than the difference between the Pack 1 and 2, the Pack 2 strikes the best balance between price and features in the BE 6 and XEV 9e range. 

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahindra Electric SUV Mahindra XEV Mahindra BE 6 BE 6 Pack 2 BE 6 Pack 1 Comparison
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
World
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
Auto
MG Cyberster First Drive Review: Fancy Doors And A Sharp Drive?
MG Cyberster First Drive Review: Fancy Doors And A Sharp Drive?
Entertainment
Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Sequel Takes Lead Over Siddhant-Triptii Starrer
Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Sequel Takes Lead Over Siddhant-Triptii Starrer
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi in Varanasi: Operation Sindoor Shows India’s Military Might, Says PM Modi in Kashi | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Kashi Visit: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Chola Legacy During Varanasi Visit | ABP NEWS
Himachal on Edge: Rain Fury Causes Flash Floods, Road Closures, and Casualties | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Communal Clashes Erupt in Pune's Yavat Village; Curfew Imposed Amid Ongoing Tension | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Visits Varanasi, Unveils Major Projects and Releases Kisan Samman Nidhi Installment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget