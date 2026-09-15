‘She Is Experiencing Trauma’: Gurugram Biker’s Brother On Hit And Run, Bike Crash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Woman biker Sia's motorcycle hit by car in Gurugram.

Family alleges car occupants were drunk, Sia traumatised.

Police registered FIR after viral video of incident.

Accused driver claims collision was unintentional, lost control.

A day after a woman biker was allegedly followed and her motorcycle hit by a car on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, her family has spoken about the incident and its aftermath.

The biker, identified as Sia, has said that a car followed her while she was riding with a group of bikers before approaching her and allegedly causing her motorcycle to fall. Her brother told news agency ANI that Sia was experiencing something similar to “trauma” following the incident.

Sia’s brother also claimed that there were “four drunk people” inside the vehicle. He said the family was preparing to pursue legal action and that Sia’s lawyer had already spoken to the station house officer about the next steps. Gurugram Police, meanwhile, took suo motu cognisance of the incident and registered an FIR after a video posted by Sia, in which she narrated what happened, was widely circulated on social media.

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Sia’s Family Says She Is ‘Traumatised’

Speaking to ANI, Sia’s brother said she had tried to signal the occupants of the vehicle to maintain a safe distance. According to him, the men then rolled down the window and made what he described as “very offensive gestures”.

He said Sia told him there were four people in the car and alleged that all of them were drunk. The incident took place between 7:30 and 8:00 a.m., he said, adding that the men had likely been drinking through the night before encountering Sia on the road.

“She is experiencing something akin to trauma,” Sia’s brother said, according to ANI.

The family also plans to pursue legal action. Sia’s brother said their lawyer had spoken to the SHO and that the family would file an FIR on its own behalf.

Father Says He Would Have Filed FIR Earlier

Sia’s father said he learned about the incident only on Monday and would have approached the police earlier had he known about it.

“I only found out about the accident an hour ago. Otherwise, I would have gone and filed an FIR myself,” he told ANI.

Expressing concern over what happened, Sia’s father pointed out that the incident took place during the day rather than at night. He said the family was fortunate that Sia was not injured and questioned why she had not told them about the incident when she returned home.

Gurugram Police registered the FIR after taking suo motu cognisance of the matter. The action came after Sia’s video, featuring a voiceover in which she described the alleged incident, spread widely on social media.

ALSO READ | ‘Didn’t Know It Was A Woman’: Gurugram Crash Accused Kalyan Bainsla Denies Intentional Hit

Sia Says Car Chased Her Before Hitting Bike

In the original video, Sia said she was riding an Aprilia RS 457 sports bike with a group of bikers when a car began following them on Golf Course Road.

She said she asked the driver to maintain distance but alleged that the occupants continued to behave inappropriately. “He had started chasing on the Golf Course Road. I asked him to drive while maintaining distance. He kept making hand gestures asking me to stop my bike,” she said.

Sia said she continued riding ahead to prevent the car from blocking her motorcycle. According to her account, the car eventually swerved towards her bike and hit it from the side, causing her to fall.

The accused, however, has given a different account of the incident. He claimed that he lost control of the vehicle near a U-turn and said the collision was not intentional. He also alleged that he was unaware that the person riding the two-wheeler was a woman.