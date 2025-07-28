First Review: Is The New Kinetic DX Electric Worthy Of The Name?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoFirst Review: Is The New Kinetic DX Electric Worthy Of The Name?

There is new LED lighting for now and a nice illuminated Kinetic logo while the LCD panel is a throwback to the original instrument cluster too.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 28 Jul 2025 05:56 PM (IST)

The Kinetic DX was a hugely popular scooter known for its boxy design while now there is a modern day take on the original Kinetic Honda DX. In EV form, the new DX brings back some retro styling cues and starts from Rs 1.1 lakh and goes till Rs 1.17 lakh. The big highlight is the design which is clearly based on the original and banks on the nostalgia factor.


The same boxy lines are there but in a more modern avatar. There is new LED lighting for now and a nice illuminated Kinetic logo while the LCD panel is a throwback to the original instrument cluster too. It looks cool and does remind you of the design in many ways. In terms of the numbers, the DX electric has a 1314mm wheelbase and a 704mm seat. There is also a sizeable 37l under seat storage.


Other features include keyless ignition, password key feature and a inbuilt speaker along with three riding modes plus cruise control. The top-end variant comes with extra app features too include OTA updates, geofencing and more.


The range of this scooter is 116 km for the topend DX+ while being 102km for the DX. Power comes via a 4.8kw 2.6lfp battery configuration. You can fully charge the scooter in four hours too. The retro design and some funky new features are the main talking points while we like the quality plus the attention to detail. That said, competition is high in this electric scooter space and the new DX has its work cut out with more competition than its predecessor with electric scooters being the new battle ground. 

Also Read : Auto Market Set To See Major Launches In August 2025 From Mahindra, Renault, And Mercedes-Benz

