Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoDiwali Special! Volkswagen Golf GTI India Road Test Review

Diwali Special! Volkswagen Golf GTI India Road Test Review

The ground clearance may look less but it's enough to sail over speed breakers without thinking too much. Of course, you have to be careful but it's more practical than sports cars.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

No other car feels more apt for Diwali than the Golf GTI which is a 'pataka' on wheels! This is the hottest version of the hugely popular Golf hatchback while for India, this is the second time that the GTI badge has come but in a much bigger way. The Golf GTI has been one of the most iconic hot hatchbacks and a legend but will the car work here on Indian roads?

We drove the car last time at the Natrax track in Indore where we effortlessly reached its top-speed several times but now it is time for the real test. First of all, the Golf GTI looks incredible in this shade and also draws attention like a sports car. It is low, sleek and it's much bigger than you think being a 4.3m long car. The red highlights plus the illuminated logo adds to the drama along with the 18-inch wheels plus the exhausts of course.


Diwali Special! Volkswagen Golf GTI India Road Test Review

Inside, its typical Volkswagen high quality materials but the GTI has these sporty seams and some red detailing here too. It's not too extreme and quite practical with large door pockets, enough storage and good viability. Even the boot is decent and the rear seat space is good enough for two passengers. The large touchscreen is angled towards the driver and contains most of the functions. 


Diwali Special! Volkswagen Golf GTI India Road Test Review

Features include ADAS, a rear camera, 3-zone climate control, sunroof and more. It is well equipped and even though it misses out on powered seats with ventilation, I quite like the manual seat adjustment as it gives a proper race car feel! On the move, the GTI in comfort mode is smooth and easy to drive but you are aware that this is a serious performance car.

The 7-speed dual clutch gearbox is slightly too eager while pulling away initially but smoothens down. The 2.0 TSI turbo petrol is smooth and isn't too loud in comfort mode too while you can easily drive this everyday. The ground clearance may look less but it's enough to sail over speed breakers without thinking too much. Of course, you have to be careful but it's more practical than sports cars. Out on an open road and the performance is savage as you step on the gas. 

Diwali Special! Volkswagen Golf GTI India Road Test Review

Acceleration is addictive as the exhaust note hardens along with a power delivery which never stops giving. It is quick of course and 265 bhp means 0-100 km/h is under 6 seconds. The acceleration puts a smile on your face but what is impressive is how it controls all that power. Torque steer is minimal and handling is tight for something with so much power along with being front wheel drive. It feels so eager and light that you forget it is front wheel drive! There is no understeer and it simply flows into corners.

Sure, the ride quality is stiff but it's not very uncomfortable and it simply feels more enjoyable than pretty much anything at this price. Fuel efficiency should not be the main reason to buy this car but we saw 7/8 kmpl and even 6kmpl with our acceleration runs. At Rs 50 lakh, the Golf GTI is a serious bit of kit but one that works on Indian roads too while it has to be treated with respect along with your full commitment to enjoy this car.


Diwali Special! Volkswagen Golf GTI India Road Test Review

Compared to a fast EV, this is more fun because it feels more connected and special with the driving experience putting you in the centre and not like you're watching an action movie. Yet, you can drive this all day everyday and that's the appeal that a hot hatchback brings! Hence, if you have the money then wait and act quickly when bookings are open for batch two! 

Also read
Published at : 20 Oct 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Volkswagen Golf GTI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Election: JMM Won't Contest Polls, Accuses Congress, RJD Of 'Political Conspiracy' After Seat-Sharing Fiasco
Bihar Election: JMM Won't Contest Polls, Accuses Congress, RJD Of 'Political Conspiracy' After Seat-Sharing Fiasco
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: Seat-Sharing Rift Rocks INDIA Bloc, NDA Mocks Mahagathbandhan ‘No Friendly Fights In Politics’
Bihar Elections: Seat-Sharing Rift Rocks INDIA Bloc, NDA Mocks Mahagathbandhan ‘No Friendly Fights In Politics’
World
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Patnaik Flags Security Concerns, Credits Carney For Easing Strained Ties
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Patnaik Flags Security Concerns, Credits Carney For Easing Strained Ties
Business
Diwali Cheer On Dalal Street, Sensex Climbs Over 400 Points, Nifty Gains More Than 140
Diwali Cheer On Dalal Street, Sensex Climbs Over 400 Points, Nifty Gains More Than 140
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget