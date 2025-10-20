Diwali Special! Volkswagen Golf GTI India Road Test Review

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





No other car feels more apt for Diwali than the Golf GTI which is a 'pataka' on wheels! This is the hottest version of the hugely popular Golf hatchback while for India, this is the second time that the GTI badge has come but in a much bigger way. The Golf GTI has been one of the most iconic hot hatchbacks and a legend but will the car work here on Indian roads?

We drove the car last time at the Natrax track in Indore where we effortlessly reached its top-speed several times but now it is time for the real test. First of all, the Golf GTI looks incredible in this shade and also draws attention like a sports car. It is low, sleek and it's much bigger than you think being a 4.3m long car. The red highlights plus the illuminated logo adds to the drama along with the 18-inch wheels plus the exhausts of course.





Inside, its typical Volkswagen high quality materials but the GTI has these sporty seams and some red detailing here too. It's not too extreme and quite practical with large door pockets, enough storage and good viability. Even the boot is decent and the rear seat space is good enough for two passengers. The large touchscreen is angled towards the driver and contains most of the functions.





Features include ADAS, a rear camera, 3-zone climate control, sunroof and more. It is well equipped and even though it misses out on powered seats with ventilation, I quite like the manual seat adjustment as it gives a proper race car feel! On the move, the GTI in comfort mode is smooth and easy to drive but you are aware that this is a serious performance car.

The 7-speed dual clutch gearbox is slightly too eager while pulling away initially but smoothens down. The 2.0 TSI turbo petrol is smooth and isn't too loud in comfort mode too while you can easily drive this everyday. The ground clearance may look less but it's enough to sail over speed breakers without thinking too much. Of course, you have to be careful but it's more practical than sports cars. Out on an open road and the performance is savage as you step on the gas.

Acceleration is addictive as the exhaust note hardens along with a power delivery which never stops giving. It is quick of course and 265 bhp means 0-100 km/h is under 6 seconds. The acceleration puts a smile on your face but what is impressive is how it controls all that power. Torque steer is minimal and handling is tight for something with so much power along with being front wheel drive. It feels so eager and light that you forget it is front wheel drive! There is no understeer and it simply flows into corners.

Sure, the ride quality is stiff but it's not very uncomfortable and it simply feels more enjoyable than pretty much anything at this price. Fuel efficiency should not be the main reason to buy this car but we saw 7/8 kmpl and even 6kmpl with our acceleration runs. At Rs 50 lakh, the Golf GTI is a serious bit of kit but one that works on Indian roads too while it has to be treated with respect along with your full commitment to enjoy this car.





Compared to a fast EV, this is more fun because it feels more connected and special with the driving experience putting you in the centre and not like you're watching an action movie. Yet, you can drive this all day everyday and that's the appeal that a hot hatchback brings! Hence, if you have the money then wait and act quickly when bookings are open for batch two!