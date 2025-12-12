2026 Seltos Review: The Best Bits And What Still Needs Work

The new generation Kia Seltos has been revealed, and we have also seen the car, which brings to the fact whether it brings the game forward like the previous generation model. Here we will look at the top 5 things which we liked and the top 5 things which we think could be better.

What We Liked

The new Seltos is bigger and has grown in size, being much longer than its rivals.

Crucially, the new Seltos also looks more aggressive with vertical lighting and the muscular design, plus it gets automatic flush door handles.





The interior is quality-laden with top-notch materials, and the twin displays also come with enough physical controls too.

Space has improved over the previous generation, and the boot is also large now. Still offers a diesel automatic variant.





What Could Be Better

The new generation Seltos still misses out on some features, including a boss mode or even a powered tailgate, ventilated seats at the rear, which the Syros has.

The powertrains are not new and don't have more power than the earlier generation models.





The Indian market does not get an AWD variant either.