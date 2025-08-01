2025 Volvo XC60 Facelift First Look Review

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAuto2025 Volvo XC60 Facelift First Look Review

The bigger changes are on the inside with a larger 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is still Google based but the larger screen is easier to use while the touch response is better

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
The XC60 is the best selling Volvo in India and the size plus the price is right (Rs 71.9 lakh) being a luxury midsize SUV. However, Volvo has given it some tweaks while mechanically, things stay the same. The new XC60 has a sharper face led by the bigger intakes, new grille with diagonal bars plus reprofiled headlamps/darkened tail-lamps. The XC60 has largely the same shape but design wise it still maintains the elegant look as before. The bigger changes are on the inside with a larger 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is still Google based but the larger screen is easier to use while the touch response is better too thanks to the newer chip being used.
 

The display quality felt slick and the functions are neatly displayed even if physical buttons are replaced by them. Things like the audio system and the different modes plus the audio quality remain a highlight.The cabin on our car was superb in the way the materials are done or the wood finish to the crystal gear lever while having a sense of occasion. The features list elsewhere includes a Bowers & Wilkins audio, HUD, new leather upholstery plus other luxury features that you expect including ventilated seats with massage plus more.
 

The mild hybrid petrol powertrain remains and is calm/refined at low speeds while power delivery is linear or even a bit flat when compared to slightly sportier rivals. Suspension is a bit firm but pretty composed over bad roads. Priced at Rs 71.9 lakh, the 2025 XC60 is a big leap in terms of the tech with the larger screen helping it compete much better with its rivals. The looks, quality and the different personality remain the main reasons to buy one though. 
Published at : 01 Aug 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
Volvo 2025 Volvo XC60 Facelift First Look 2025 Volvo XC60 Facelift 2025 Volvo
