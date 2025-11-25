Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroGemini Daily Horoscope (26 November, 2025): Positive Family News, Smart Decisions, And Strengthening Bonds

Gemini Daily Horoscope (26 November, 2025): Positive Family News, Smart Decisions, And Strengthening Bonds

Encouraging developments on the family front align with promising investment opportunities and mindful financial choices.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gemini Horoscope: Hello, curious Gemini! Being an air sign, your adaptability, intellect, and rapid wit ensure your world is constantly abuzz with concepts and associations. As adept communicators, Gemini individuals are the chameleons of the Zodiac, skilled at seamlessly integrating into various social circles, guided by the energy and ambience they sense. Your horoscope serves as a guide to assist you in navigating the ceaseless stream of information and social engagements that define your life. 

Gemini Daily Horoscope (November 26):

Gemini individuals can look forward to uplifting news from their children, bringing joy, pride, and a renewed sense of positivity within the family. Those considering investing in land or property will find this period especially favorable, as circumstances support wise and fruitful decisions in long-term assets. However, it becomes important to exercise control over business-related expenses; overspending or mismanaging funds could strain your financial stability if not handled carefully.

Money-related transactions should be done with clear thought and caution, as careless decisions may lead to losses or complications in the future. In your personal life, this period offers warm and fulfilling moments with your spouse and children, strengthening emotional ties and enhancing harmony at home. Relationships with siblings remain smooth, cooperative, and supportive, contributing to an overall sense of comfort within the family circle. As the day winds down, you might find yourself planning or attending a lively gathering with friends, adding fun, relaxation, and a sense of social joy. Overall, this time highlights a blend of encouraging family developments, promising investment prospects, and the importance of thoughtful financial handling, all while deepening your personal relationships and social connections.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 25 Nov 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gemini Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Gemini Daily Horoscope Today Gemini Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ABP Southern Rising 2025: Annamalai Says He ‘Paid A Price For Being Aggressive’ But Won’t Change Course
ABP Southern Rising 2025: Annamalai Says He ‘Paid A Price For Being Aggressive’ But Won’t Change Course
India
Court Slams Christian Officer For Refusing Gurdwara Entry, Calls Him ‘Unfit For Army’
Court Slams Christian Officer For Refusing Gurdwara Entry, Calls Him ‘Unfit For Army’
India
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
Entertainment
Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana Days Before The Wedding? Leaked Chats, Kiss Claims Fuel Online Frenzy
Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana? Leaked Chats, Kiss Claims Fuel Online Frenzy
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Celebration: Devotees Sing Bhajans as PM Modi’s Convoy Reaches Ram Mandir
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Cultural performances across Ayodhya arranged to welcome PM Modi
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Historic Ceremony marks the End of Decades-Long Ram Mandir Struggle
Breaking: Spiritual Significance of Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Explained by Jagatguru
Breaking: CM Yogi Receives PM Modi in Ayodhya Ahead of Historic Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget