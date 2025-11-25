Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroTaurus Daily Horoscope (26 November, 2025): Family Harmony, Financial Gains, And Spiritual Upliftment

Taurus Daily Horoscope (26 November, 2025): Family Harmony, Financial Gains, And Spiritual Upliftment

A day filled with devotion, family energy, and promising opportunities on the work and business front.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 05:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Taurus Horoscope: Hello, Loyal Taurus! You stand as the unwavering pillar of the zodiac, celebrated for your resolute determination, and an enduring dedication to your most cherished values. While Taurians may sometimes be labeled as obstinate this inquisitive sign is open to considering alternative viewpoints, yet they won't easily flip-flop on their convictions simply to please others. Your horoscope serves as a roadmap, guiding you in maintaining constancy in an ever-shifting world, enriching your feelings of security, and finding delight in life's simple pleasures. 

Taurus Daily Horoscope (November 26):

Taurus individuals find themselves drawn into a deeply devotional atmosphere as they participate in a prayer ritual with the entire family, creating a sense of togetherness and emotional bonding. The home environment feels lively and energetic, especially with children filling the space with noise, laughter, and playful activity. Alongside this light-heartedness, it becomes important to pay close attention to the health of both yourself and your family members, as issues such as joint pain or stiffness may cause discomfort and require timely care or rest.

On the professional front, businesspersons are likely to benefit from the strategies and plans they have crafted, turning their efforts into tangible financial gains. This is a promising period for growth, especially for those who have been working toward expanding their ventures. For individuals in jobs, an unexpected opportunity for profit or advantage appears, bringing a pleasant sense of surprise and boosting confidence in career matters. As the day progresses, you may also get a chance to attend a Navratri-related religious ceremony in the evening, adding a spiritual and culturally enriching touch to the day. Overall, this period strengthens family unity, enhances financial prospects, and enriches personal faith.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 25 Nov 2025 05:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Taurus Horoscope Taurus Horoscope Today Horoscope Prediction Taurus Daily Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ABP Southern Rising 2025: Annamalai Says He ‘Paid A Price For Being Aggressive’ But Won’t Change Course
ABP Southern Rising 2025: Annamalai Says He ‘Paid A Price For Being Aggressive’ But Won’t Change Course
India
Court Slams Christian Officer For Refusing Gurdwara Entry, Calls Him ‘Unfit For Army’
Court Slams Christian Officer For Refusing Gurdwara Entry, Calls Him ‘Unfit For Army’
India
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
Cricket
‘He Cried So Much’: Palash’s Mother Explains Why The Wedding Was Postponed
‘He Cried So Much’: Palash’s Mother Explains Why The Wedding Was Postponed
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Celebration: Devotees Sing Bhajans as PM Modi’s Convoy Reaches Ram Mandir
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Cultural performances across Ayodhya arranged to welcome PM Modi
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Historic Ceremony marks the End of Decades-Long Ram Mandir Struggle
Breaking: Spiritual Significance of Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Explained by Jagatguru
Breaking: CM Yogi Receives PM Modi in Ayodhya Ahead of Historic Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget