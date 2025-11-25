Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Aries Daily Horoscope (26 November, 2025): Support, Resolution, And Steady Progress Ahead

Old connections and personal relationships help unlock overdue gains while easing long-standing tensions.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 05:00 PM (IST)
Aries Horoscope: Welcome to the realm of Aries! As the first sign of the zodiac, you usher in a surge of passionate enthusiasm, an innate pioneering spirit, and an insatiable thirst for fresh experiences. Aries is exceptionally competitive and are also known for their unwavering loyalty, intelligence, and impulsive nature, constantly juggling multiple projects, and ceaselessly striving to align their work, social connections, and personal life with the ideal envisioned. Your horoscope functions as a guiding compass, assisting you in harnessing your limitless energy, directly confronting challenges, and ultimately triumphing in your pursuits. 

Aries Daily Horoscope (November 26):

Aries individuals can expect meaningful support from old friends in important tasks, allowing long-pending matters to finally move forward. You may also recover money that has been stuck for quite some time, giving you a sense of financial relief. Guidance from your spouse plays a crucial role, helping you navigate emotional and practical challenges with greater clarity and comfort. In professional life, business activities continue to bring intermittent but steady financial gains, creating a sense of gradual progress even if the pace feels uneven at times.

Those employed are likely to feel mentally relaxed and more at ease, as workplace stress appears to be lighter than usual, allowing you to focus better and work with a calm mind. If there has been any disagreement or tension with neighbors, the atmosphere becomes noticeably smoother and more cooperative, helping you feel more peaceful in your environment. You may also consider purchasing an online gift for your mother as an expression of care and appreciation, strengthening your emotional bond and bringing warmth to family life. Overall, this period encourages grounding, reconnection, and subtle but meaningful improvements in multiple areas of life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 25 Nov 2025 05:00 PM (IST)
