Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionChaitra Navratri 2026 Predictions: Lucky Zodiac Signs To Benefit And Signs That Need Caution

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Predictions: Lucky Zodiac Signs To Benefit And Signs That Need Caution

Chaitra Navratri brings powerful yogas influencing zodiac signs. Know which signs may gain in career and finance and which ones need to stay cautious.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 06:41 AM (IST)

Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 19 and conclude on March 27. On the first day, several auspicious yogas including Brahma Yog, Shukla Yog, Sarvartha Siddhi Yog, and Chaturgrahi Yog will be formed. Along with these, the positive influence of Shash Mahapurush Yog and Gajakesari Yog is also expected to impact different zodiac signs.

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2026: Check Out The Puja Samagri List, Ghatasthapana Muhurat, Rituals And More

Cancer Likely To See Financial Gains

People belonging to the Cancer zodiac sign are expected to benefit significantly during Chaitra Navratri. There are strong chances of good profits in business and overall financial growth. Career prospects may improve, with possibilities of new job offers that could bring better salary packages. Plans related to purchasing a house or vehicle may also get fulfilled.

Capricorn May Find New Income Opportunities

For Capricorn natives, this Navratri period could prove highly rewarding. Apart from their current work, they may discover new ways to earn money. Ongoing issues related to job or home life may gradually come to an end, bringing stability and relief.

Leo To Experience Relief From Problems

Leo individuals who have been facing challenges in recent times may finally see some improvement. With the blessings of Goddess Durga during Chaitra Navratri, obstacles in work are likely to reduce. There are chances of recognition at the workplace, and senior officials may show increased trust and appreciation.

These Signs Need To Stay Cautious

During this period, people of Taurus, Libra, and Sagittarius zodiac signs are advised to remain careful. A wrong decision could lead to losses. It is important to maintain control over speech and behavior to avoid unnecessary issues.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read More
Published at : 18 Mar 2026 06:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Chaitra Navratri Astro Predictions Zodiac Signs To Benefit During Chaitra Navratri Zodiac Signs That Need Caution During Chaitra Navratri
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Religion
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Predictions: Lucky Zodiac Signs To Benefit And Signs That Need Caution
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Predictions: Lucky Zodiac Signs To Benefit And Signs That Need Caution
Religion
Gudi Padwa 2025: Know The Significance And Rituals Of Raising The Gudi At Home
Gudi Padwa 2025: Know The Significance And Rituals Of Raising The Gudi At Home
Religion
Ramadan 2026 Day 27: Check Today’s Iftar Time In Major Cities, And The Significance Of Shab-e-Qadr
Ramadan 2026 Day 27: Check Today’s Iftar Time In Major Cities, And The Significance Of Shab-e-Qadr
Religion
Chaitra Navratri 9 Days, 9 Goddesses, 9 Bhog: Know What To Offer Each Day To Seek Blessings
Chaitra Navratri 9 Days, 9 Goddesses, 9 Bhog: Know What To Offer Each Day To Seek Blessings
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Pakistan Bombs Kabul Residential Areas, India Condemns Attack on Civilians and Hospitals
Breaking: Iran Strikes U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Gulf Tensions Escalate Amid Missile & Drone Attacks
BREAKING NOW: India Receives 47,000 MT LPG from Strait of Hormuz, Relief for Nationwide Gas Shortage
BREAKING NOW: LPG Tanker Nanda Devi Reaches India via Hormuz, Boosting Supply Amid Crisis Nationwide
GROUND REPORT: LPG Crisis Forces Sweet Makers to Wood Fires, Shortages Hit Homes and Shops
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget