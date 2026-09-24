Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom October 2026 monsoon departure forecasts intermittent rains and sea activity.

Astrological calculations indicate uneven, violent weather until October 12.

Bay of Bengal activity and southern regions increase after October 9.

Late October forecasts strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding risk.

The monsoon's departure in October 2026 is unlikely to be straightforward and calm. Considering India's horoscope, Ardra Pravesh, and the planetary alignments for October, we expect intermittent rains in the first half of the month and increased sea activity in the second half.

Northwest India will experience warm and dry weather, but heavy rains could cause problems along the eastern coast and in southern India. Astrological calculations show the most sensitive periods between October 4th and 12th and October 20th and 27th.

What Did Saturn Do Wrong?

The first step in astrologically predicting rainfall is the Sun's Ardra entry chart. In 2026, the Sun entered the Ardra nakshatra on June 22nd. At that time, Mercury, Venus, and Jupiter were in Cancer. Cancer is a water sign. The presence of three planets in it strengthens the possibility of rainfall, but Saturn's presence in Pisces and its retrograde motion during the year indicate a disruption in the even distribution of rainfall.

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This is why rainfall can be very low in some areas and very high in others over a limited period of time. The lack of rainfall across the country until September, and the wide variation between regions, indicates this. This does not mean that the entire country will experience heavy rainfall in October.

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What Are The Indications From India's Horoscope

India's independence horoscope is Taurus ascendant. The Moon, Mercury, Saturn, Venus, and the Sun are placed in the third house of Cancer. This house in the country's horoscope is associated with transportation, communication, neighboring regions, and short-distance travel. Being a Cancer sign, it also influences events related to water, rivers, and rainfall.

Mars entered Cancer on September 18th and will remain there until November 12th. Jupiter will also remain in Cancer until October 31st.

Mars is debilitated in Cancer, and Jupiter is exalted. Therefore, Jupiter indicates increased humidity and cloudiness, while a weak Mars can cause the weather to be violent and unbalanced. This could potentially result in thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rainfall over a short period of time, rather than the usual continuous rain.

The Weather Will Change After October 9

The Indian horoscope, effective August 15, 2026, establishes Leo as the ascendant. The water element and the activation of the eighth house in the annual horoscope indicate sudden natural and administrative challenges. Rahu's Mudra Dasha runs until October 9th, followed by Jupiter's Mudra Dasha.

Rahu signifies uncertainty, miscalculations, and sudden changes of direction. Therefore, the monsoon retreat may stall in early October, or a new weather system may bring back rain. The water element's influence will increase with the beginning of Jupiter's period after October 9th. Since transiting Jupiter is also exalted in Cancer, activities in the Bay of Bengal and southern regions may become more significant after October 10th.

October 4 To 6: Three planets In Cancer

Between October 4th and 6th, the Moon will enter Cancer, forming a Trigrahi Yoga with Mars and Jupiter. The Moon itself represents water and moisture. The Moon, Jupiter, and Mars' association in Cancer will also activate the planets in Cancer in India's birth chart. During this period, the likelihood of thunderstorms and sudden downpours may increase across central, eastern, and peninsular India. This combination also indicates the possibility of flooding of roads and localized traffic disruptions.

Why Is The New Moon Of October 10 Important?

The new moon will occur on October 10th. The Sun and Moon will be in Virgo, and Saturn, retrograde in Pisces, will cast its seventh aspect on them. Virgo is an earth sign and is associated with agriculture and crops.

At this time, Mars will activate Mercury's aspect in India's birth chart. Mercury is the significator of air, information, and transportation. Therefore, between October 8th and 12th, there will be a high risk of rain, strong winds, lightning, and transportation disruptions. For farmers, this period can be considered a time to preserve harvested or ready crops.

After October 17, There May Be Increased Activity On The East Coast

On October 17th, the Sun will enter Libra, where Venus will already be present. Mars in Cancer will cast its fourth aspect on Libra . This conjunction of the Sun, Venus, and Mars indicates a sharp change in temperature, wind, and humidity. Rainfall may decrease in North India at this time, but Odisha, West Bengal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry will be more sensitive.

October 20th To 27th Is The Most Sensitive Time

In the latter part of the month, Mars will approach the natal Saturn and Venus in India's horoscope. Saturn represents land and life, while Venus represents water and moisture. The full moon on October 26th will further activate this situation.

Therefore, the greatest risk of strong winds, heavy rain, flooding, or strengthening of ocean systems appears to be between October 20th and 27th. After this, Jupiter will enter Leo on October 31st. This will begin to ease the double pressure on Cancer.

Overall, October will begin warm and dry in northwest India, with mild nighttime cold. The second half of the month may be more challenging for the east coast and southern India. However, confirmation of actual heavy rainfall or cyclones will only be based on immediate warnings from the India Meteorological Department.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.