Ravi Pushya Yoga 2026: Buying Gold, Silver, Property Or A Vehicle? Check Auspicious Timings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diwali's Ravi Pushya Yoga offers auspicious shopping opportunities.

Invest in property, financial plans, precious metals for stability.

Buy vehicles, electronics; start new ventures, sign agreements.

Perform spiritual rituals, donate for blessings, peace, prosperity.

Diwali Shopping Special: Just before the grand festival of Diwali, the Saptami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of Kartik month is bringing a golden opportunity for those planning to shop to bring happiness, prosperity, and stability to their families. The transit of Pushya, the king of 27 constellations, on Sunday is creating a great coincidence with the Ravi Pushya constellation on this auspicious day.

Along with this, the rare effect of Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will also remain throughout the day, which is considered the best in the scriptures for any new work, business, and permanent investment.

According to Dr. Anish Vyas , Director of Pal Balaji Astrology Institute (Jaipur-Jodhpur), renowned astrologer and horoscope analyst , this confluence of Sunday, Saptami Tithi and Pushya Nakshatra is going to provide everlasting and everlasting results to any auspicious work.

From an astrological perspective, both Sunday and Saptami Tithi are ruled by the direct deity, Lord Surya. Pushya Nakshatra is ruled by Shani Dev, the giver of karma, and its presiding deity is Jupiter, the guru of the gods. Currently, Saturn's transit in Pisces further strengthens the auspiciousness of this conjunction.

Ravi Pushya And Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: Important Auspicious Times:

Ravi Pushya Yoga: Starting from 10:37 am on November 1, it will continue till 09:04 am on November 2.

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: Will start from 06:33 am on November 1 and will remain till 04:30 am on November 2.

Abhijit Muhurat: From 11:42 am to 12:27 pm, it is considered to be the most powerful Muhurat of the day.

Twilight time: It will be from 05:36 PM to 06:02 PM, which is best for evening lighting of lamps and shopping.

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Best Time For Land, Building And House Registration:

Dr. Anish Vyas explains that Pushya Nakshatra is directly related to Shani Dev, who is considered a factor of stability and real estate. Therefore, investing in land, a house, or a flat on this day is considered the safest and most auspicious.

On this day, registering a new house or flat, signing an agreement, or giving token money for a new plot is very fruitful. Due to the auspicious influence of Saturn, the possibility of property-related disputes reduces, and there is a continuous increase in investments. Apart from this, this is also the best time to start long-term financial plans, fixed deposits, and life insurance policies.

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Purchase Of Gold, Silver, Vehicles And Household Items:

Purchasing metal and new equipment on the day of Ravi Pushya Nakshatra is considered a symbol of the permanent residence of Goddess Lakshmi in the house.

Gold and Silver: Buying gold and silver jewellery, coins inscribed with Lakshmi-Ganesh, and silver utensils on this day brings eternal prosperity.

Vehicles and Electronics: Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga provides the best time to take delivery of a family or commercial vehicle. Purchasing new electronic equipment for the home will also be auspicious.

Brass and Copper Utensils: To strengthen the auspicious influence of Sun and Jupiter, it is considered beneficial to buy new brass and copper utensils for worship or the kitchen.

Starting New Businesses, Startups And Bookkeeping:

For businessmen and new entrepreneurs, Ravi Pushya is a blessing. Enterprises started during Pushya Nakshatra bring long-term profits and prestige. Businesses purchase new ledgers (chopra) and pens on this day to mark the new financial year and for Diwali worship. If you are planning to launch a new startup, shop, firm, or partnership, beginning with Ganesh worship on this day paves the way for success.

The time of Abhijit Muhurta will prove to be especially fruitful for signing new business agreements and contracts.

Special Importance Of Spiritual Rituals And Donations:

Since the deity of Pushya Nakshatra is Devguru Jupiter, worship and prayers on this day, along with efforts to obtain Guru's blessings, yield special results. Since it falls on Sunday and Saptami, after bathing in the morning, pour water, roli, and unbroken rice grains into a copper pot and offer arghya to Lord Surya.

To receive the blessings of Jupiter, the guru of the gods, donate chickpeas, turmeric, yellow clothing, sweets made from gram flour, or religious books. Actions performed with positive intentions on this day bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to the family.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.