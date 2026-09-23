Why Is Number 14 Important On Anant Chaturdashi? Know It's Religious Significance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wearing it brings protection, prosperity, and divine blessings.

Anant Chaturdashi marks the conclusion of the Ganesh festival and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu in his Anant form. This year, Anant Chaturdashi will be observed on September 25, 2026. Celebrated on Shukla Chaturdashi of the Bhadrapada month, the festival is associated with the tradition of worshipping Lord Vishnu and wearing the Anant Sutra.

One number has a particularly important place in these rituals, 14. From the 14 knots tied in the sacred thread to the tradition of offering 14 types of naivedya, the number appears repeatedly in Anant Chaturdashi rituals. But why does this number hold such significance?

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Anant Chaturdashi And The 14 Lokas

The significance of 14 is associated with the 14 lokas described in the Shrimad Bhagavata Mahapurana, Fifth Skandha, Chapter 24, in the context of the structure of the universe.

These are divided into seven higher worlds and seven lower worlds. The seven higher lokas are Bhu, Bhuvah, Svah, Mahah, Janah, Tapah and Satya, while the seven lower lokas are Atala, Vitala, Sutala, Talatala, Mahatala, Rasatala and Patala.

According to the belief mentioned in the tradition, after the creation of these 14 lokas, the Lord manifested in 14 forms for their preservation and sustenance. This is why the number 14 is regarded as symbolic of the 14 lokas and the 14 forms of Lord Vishnu in connection with Anant Chaturdashi.

What Do The 14 Knots Of Anant Sutra Represent?

A major ritual associated with Anant Chaturdashi is the worship and wearing of the Anant Sutra. A yellow, red or saffron-coloured thread is traditionally tied with 14 knots and worshipped as a representation of Lord Vishnu's Anant form.

The 14 knots are believed to represent the 14 lokas and the infinite form of Lord Vishnu. Devotees observing the fast meditate on Lord Vishnu during the puja before wearing the sacred thread.

According to the belief, the Anant Sutra is tied for protection from difficulties, prosperity and the welfare of the family. It is also believed that a person who observes the Anant Chaturdashi fast and performs the associated worship for 14 consecutive years, while wearing the 14-knotted Anant Sutra, receives Lord Vishnu's blessings and attains Vaikuntha.

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Significance Of Number 14 In Numerology

In numerology, 14 is reduced to 5, as 1 + 4 equals 5. The number 5 is associated with Mercury, which is considered the significator of intelligence, communication, logic, business and calculation.

According to astrologer Anish Vyas, Anant Chaturdashi may be a favourable day for people associated with number 5 to build new contacts and strengthen communication with existing clients. There may also be signs of receiving pending payments or making progress in an old financial matter.