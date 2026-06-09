Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bracelets symbolize protection; purification with Panchamrit is crucial first.

Copper bracelets: consecrate Sunday/Tuesday sunrise, chant Sun/Mars mantra.

Brass bracelets: consecrate Thursday morning, chant Jupiter mantra.

Steel/Sarbaloh bracelets: consecrate Saturday/Tuesday, chant Shani/Hanuman mantra.

In Indian culture, wearing a bracelet isn't limited to just a metal ornament. It's considered a symbol of strength, protection, confidence, stability, and peace of mind. Ancient beliefs hold that metals like copper, brass, and steel (sarbaloh) attract and possess special powers. Many people wear bracelets for religious beliefs, astrological remedies, or personal protection.

How To Purify Before Wearing The Bracelet ?

Before wearing any metal bracelet, it is considered very important to purify it to remove its old power. Religious texts also prescribe the tradition of purifying and consecrating a bracelet before wearing it. It is believed that a bracelet properly consecrated with mantras not only enhances the wearer's positive thinking but also brings auspiciousness, self-confidence, and inner balance into their lives. Many people purify and consecrate the bracelet with Panchamrit, Ganga water, and special mantras before wearing it, so that it can bestow auspicious results and serve as a spiritual instrument.



If you are going to wear a copper, brass, or steel bracelet, it may be helpful to know the correct purification and consecration method. This will help you better understand the traditional beliefs and spiritual significance associated with the bracelet.

Materials Required For Purification:

Before beginning the ritual of purifying the bracelet, certain ingredients are essential. Ganga water, raw milk, yogurt, honey, and ghee are considered highly auspicious. Prepare Panchamrit by mixing these five ingredients in a clean vessel.

Purification process:-

Keep the bangle immersed in Panchamrit for some time.

After this, wash it with Ganga water or clean water.

Place on a clean red or yellow cloth.

Light a lamp and incense or agarbatti in front of the bracelet.

Apply kumkum or sandalwood tilak.

Which Mantra Should Be Chanted According To The Metal Of The Bangle?



Method of consecrating a copper bracelet

Copper is considered a metal associated with the Sun and Mars. It symbolizes energy, confidence, courage, and positivity. If you want to wear a copper bracelet, it will be more beneficial to wear it after consecrating it during an auspicious time.

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Auspicious time to consecrate a copper bracelet

Sunday or Tuesday are considered particularly auspicious days for consecrating a copper bracelet. It's best to perform this ritual at sunrise, as this time is associated with the influence of solar energy.

Which mantra should I chant?

After purification, take the bangle in your hand and recite one of the given mantras 108 times with devotion –

"Om Ya Hi Hoon Sah Suryay Namah"

Or

"Om Am Angarkaya Namah"

How to wear a copper bracelet?

After completing the chanting of the mantra, wearing a copper bracelet on the right hand is considered auspicious. Wearing an enchanted copper bracelet brings auspicious results related to the Sun and Mars.

Method of consecrating a brass bracelet

In astrology, brass is considered the metal associated with the planet Jupiter (Guru). Jupiter is considered the planet of knowledge, wisdom, prosperity, spiritual progress, and auspiciousness. Therefore, it is considered auspicious to perform a ritualistic consecration before wearing a brass bracelet.

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Auspicious time to consecrate a brass bracelet

Thursday is considered the most auspicious day to consecrate a brass bracelet. It is best to perform this ritual during morning prayers, when the atmosphere is calm and pure.

Which mantra should I chant?

After purification, apply a turmeric tilak to the bracelet and place it in front of you. Then, recite the mantras dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Jupiter 108 times with devotion:

"Om Gran Green Gran Sah Gurve Namah"

How to wear a brass bracelet?

After completing the chanting of the mantra, wearing a brass bracelet on the right hand is considered auspicious. The energized brass bracelet connects with the positive energy of Jupiter, which helps pave the way for knowledge, good fortune, mental peace, and progress in life.

Method of consecrating a steel or sarbaloh bracelet

The steel or Sarbaloh bracelet is considered a symbol of perseverance, discipline, courage, and spiritual protection in Indian traditions. This bracelet is associated with the blessings of Shani Dev and Lord Hanuman. A properly energized Sarbaloh bracelet bestows positive energy and helps protect against negative influences.

Auspicious time to consecrate a steel or sarbaloh bracelet

Saturday evenings, Tuesdays, and special religious dates like Hanuman Jayanti are considered auspicious for consecrating this bracelet . Worship and chanting mantras performed on these days are said to be of special significance.

Which mantra should I chant?

After purification, place the bracelet in a clean place in front of you and recite one of the given mantras or chalisas 108 times with devotion.

Hanuman Chalisa recitation

Or

"Om Sham Shanaishcharaya Namah"

It is believed that by chanting these mantras the bracelet gets spiritually blessed and auspicious results are obtained.

How to wear a steel or sarbaloh bracelet?

After completing the chanting of the mantra, wear the bracelet with faith and devotion. The consecrated Sarbaloh bracelet is considered a symbol of courage, self-confidence, and protection.

The significance of the Sarbaloh Kada in the Sikh tradition

In Sikhism, the Sarbaloh Kada is considered a symbol of faith, discipline, and devotion to the Guru's teachings. If wearing it according to Sikh tradition, one may also wear the Kada after bowing their head in a Gurudwara, offering prayers, or reciting the Japji Sahib. This tradition views the Kada not simply as a metal ornament, but as a symbol of religious values ​​and a reminder of life principles.

Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind When Buying Bracelet:

1. Choose a seamless bracelet

For astrological use, a bracelet is considered better that does not have any kind of cutting, welding or joint.

2. Make a resolution

Before starting the chanting of the mantra, take water in your hand and resolve for what purpose you are wearing this bracelet – health, happiness, safety, or prosperity.

3. Maintain purity

After the consecration, one should take care of the cleanliness and purity of the bangle, avoid keeping it in impure places.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.