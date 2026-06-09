Astro Analysis | Gold Prices To Rise In 2026? What Jupiter Exalted In Cancer Suggests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jupiter, planet of wealth, influences market and gold prices.

Jupiter entered its exalted sign Cancer until October 31.

This auspicious placement typically increases gold demand and prices.

Jupiter, the giver of luck and good fortune, is considered an auspicious planet in astrology. Jupiter is considered the planet responsible for wealth, prosperity, and gold. Therefore, changes in Jupiter's movement affect not only the zodiac signs but also the market, currency, and gold prices.

Relation Of Jupiter With Gold

Especially when Jupiter enters its exalted sign, Cancer, it is considered extremely auspicious. On June 2, 2026, Jupiter entered its own sign, Cancer, after 12 years and will remain there until October 31, 2026. Jupiter is associated with yellow objects. Gold is primarily associated with Jupiter. However, some beliefs and theories also associate it with the Sun. This raises the question: Will the price of gold see a further increase after Jupiter enters Cancer?



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In Vedic astrology, Jupiter is associated with the colors yellow and gold, wealth, knowledge, and prosperity. When Jupiter is strong, economic activity accelerates, and the potential for wealth accumulation increases. Therefore, it is considered to have a positive influence on the gold market. When Jupiter is exalted, the prices of yellow metals, especially gold, may stabilize or rise.

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The Presence Of Jupiter In Cancer Is Special

Cancer is considered the exalted sign of Jupiter. Jupiter is at its best here. According to Astrologer Anish Vyas, when Jupiter is in its exalted sign, people's attraction to investments, savings, and precious metals may increase. This indicates an increase in demand for gold.