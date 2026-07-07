For household devotees, the General Puja Muhurta is from 8:00 pm to 9:51 pm. Tantric rituals are considered most effective during Nishita Kaal, from 12:06 am to 12:46 am.
Kalashtami 2026: Date, Puja Timings, Rituals And Powerful Mantra To Seek Lord Kaal Bhairav's Blessings
Ashadha Kalashtami falls on July 7. Worshipping Lord Kaal Bhairav on this sacred day is believed to remove obstacles and bring protection. Know the puja time, rituals and significance.
- Rituals involve offerings, mantras, bringing protection and prosperity.
Ashadha Kalashtami will be observed on July 7, 2026, a day dedicated to the worship of Lord Kaal Bhairav, a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva. According to the Shiva Purana, offering prayers to Kaal Bhairav on Kalashtami is believed to remove obstacles, protect devotees from negative influences, and bless them with courage, success, and prosperity. The scriptures also highlight the significance of worshipping Shakti and Bhairav together, especially for those seeking spiritual growth and protection. Here's everything you need to know about the auspicious timings, rituals, mantra, and benefits of Ashadha Kalashtami.
Ashadha Kalashtami 2026: Date And Auspicious Timings
The Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashadha begins at 1:24 pm on July 7, 2026, and ends at 12:21 pm on July 8, 2026.
Nishita Kaal Muhurta (Ideal for Tantric Worship): 12:06 am to 12:46 am
General Puja Muhurta (Recommended for Household Devotees): 8:00 pm to 9:51 pm
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Devotees following traditional household worship are advised to perform the puja during the evening muhurta, while Tantric rituals are considered most effective during Nishita Kaal. On this Kalashtami, two auspicious yogas, Shobhan Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga are also being formed. Shobhan Yoga is considered highly favorable for new beginnings, property purchases, engagements, marriages, and religious ceremonies, while Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is believed to bring success to important tasks.
Kalashtami Puja Vidhi And Powerful Mantra
Begin the worship by bathing the idol or image of Lord Kaal Bhairav with Gangajal or clean water.
Offer:
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Sandalwood paste
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Akshat (rice)
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Flowers
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Bel leaves
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Black sesame seeds
Light a mustard oil lamp and incense before the deity. Offer fruits, sweets, and other traditional bhog.
You can then recite Kaal Bhairav Ashtakam, Bhairav Chalisa, or Kaal Bhairav Stotra.
Chant the mantra "Om Kalabhairavaya Namah" 108 times, according to your devotion.
Conclude the worship with an aarti and pray for the health, safety, happiness, and prosperity of your family.
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Benefits Of Worshipping Lord Kaal Bhairav
According to Hindu beliefs, worshipping Lord Kaal Bhairav on Kalashtami is believed to bring several spiritual and worldly benefits.
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Removes obstacles and challenges from life.
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Protects against fear, negativity, and enemies.
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Believed to guard devotees from untimely accidents and misfortunes.
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Helps in resolving legal disputes and court-related matters.
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May reduce the adverse effects associated with Rahu, Ketu, and Saturn.
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Brings mental peace, confidence, and emotional strength.
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Opens new opportunities in career, business, and professional life.
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Believed to offer protection from negative energies, evil eye, and harmful influences.
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Encourages spiritual growth, discipline, and self-control.
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Promotes harmony, peace, and prosperity within the family
Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.