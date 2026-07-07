Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rituals involve offerings, mantras, bringing protection and prosperity.

Ashadha Kalashtami will be observed on July 7, 2026, a day dedicated to the worship of Lord Kaal Bhairav, a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva. According to the Shiva Purana, offering prayers to Kaal Bhairav on Kalashtami is believed to remove obstacles, protect devotees from negative influences, and bless them with courage, success, and prosperity. The scriptures also highlight the significance of worshipping Shakti and Bhairav together, especially for those seeking spiritual growth and protection. Here's everything you need to know about the auspicious timings, rituals, mantra, and benefits of Ashadha Kalashtami.

Ashadha Kalashtami 2026: Date And Auspicious Timings

The Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashadha begins at 1:24 pm on July 7, 2026, and ends at 12:21 pm on July 8, 2026.

Nishita Kaal Muhurta (Ideal for Tantric Worship): 12:06 am to 12:46 am

General Puja Muhurta (Recommended for Household Devotees): 8:00 pm to 9:51 pm

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Devotees following traditional household worship are advised to perform the puja during the evening muhurta, while Tantric rituals are considered most effective during Nishita Kaal. On this Kalashtami, two auspicious yogas, Shobhan Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga are also being formed. Shobhan Yoga is considered highly favorable for new beginnings, property purchases, engagements, marriages, and religious ceremonies, while Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is believed to bring success to important tasks.

Kalashtami Puja Vidhi And Powerful Mantra

Begin the worship by bathing the idol or image of Lord Kaal Bhairav with Gangajal or clean water.

Offer:

Sandalwood paste

Akshat (rice)

Flowers

Bel leaves

Black sesame seeds

Light a mustard oil lamp and incense before the deity. Offer fruits, sweets, and other traditional bhog.

You can then recite Kaal Bhairav Ashtakam, Bhairav Chalisa, or Kaal Bhairav Stotra.

Chant the mantra "Om Kalabhairavaya Namah" 108 times, according to your devotion.

Conclude the worship with an aarti and pray for the health, safety, happiness, and prosperity of your family.

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Benefits Of Worshipping Lord Kaal Bhairav

According to Hindu beliefs, worshipping Lord Kaal Bhairav on Kalashtami is believed to bring several spiritual and worldly benefits.

Removes obstacles and challenges from life.

Protects against fear, negativity, and enemies.

Believed to guard devotees from untimely accidents and misfortunes.

Helps in resolving legal disputes and court-related matters.

May reduce the adverse effects associated with Rahu, Ketu, and Saturn.

Brings mental peace, confidence, and emotional strength.

Opens new opportunities in career, business, and professional life.

Believed to offer protection from negative energies, evil eye, and harmful influences.

Encourages spiritual growth, discipline, and self-control.

Promotes harmony, peace, and prosperity within the family

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.