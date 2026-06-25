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HomeAstroAstro Analysis | Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: Financial Luck Rises For These Zodiac Signs Under Lakshmi Narayan Yoga

Astro Analysis | Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: Financial Luck Rises For These Zodiac Signs Under Lakshmi Narayan Yoga

Astro Analysis | Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog on Nirjala Ekadashi 2026 could boost wealth, career growth, and prosperity for select signs.

Written By : Harshika Mishra |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nirjala Ekadashi, sacred fast, features special Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog.
  • Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog brings prosperity, success, formed by Mercury-Venus.
  • Taurus, Cancer, Libra may see significant financial growth.
  • Aries, Capricorn, Pisces must exercise caution in finances, relationships.

Nirjala Ekadashi, observed during the Shukla Paksha of the Jyeshtha month, is considered one of the most sacred and rewarding Ekadashi fasts in Hindu tradition. Religious beliefs hold that observing this single fast grants merits equivalent to all 24 Ekadashi fasts observed throughout the year.

This year, Nirjala Ekadashi becomes even more special due to the formation of the highly auspicious Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog. According to Vedic astrology, this powerful yoga will be created by the conjunction of Mercury (Budh) and Venus (Shukra) in Cancer, potentially bringing prosperity, success, and financial growth for several zodiac signs.

What Is Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog?

Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog is formed when Mercury, the planet of intelligence, communication, and business, joins Venus, the planet of wealth, luxury, and happiness, in the same zodiac sign. This combination is considered highly favorable for financial growth, career advancement, and material comforts.

As this Rajyog forms in Cancer on Nirjala Ekadashi, certain zodiac signs are expected to benefit significantly from its positive influence.

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These 3 Zodiac Signs May See Financial Growth

Taurus

Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog is expected to bring encouraging developments for Taurus natives.

  • Those considering a job switch may find promising opportunities.
  • Stuck or delayed money could be recovered, strengthening finances.
  • Innovative ideas at work may earn appreciation from seniors.
  • Promotion and career growth prospects appear favorable.

Cancer

Since this Rajyog is forming in Cancer itself, natives of this sign may experience the strongest impact.

  • Positive news related to family, property, or career may arrive.
  • New income sources could emerge, easing financial concerns.
  • Respect and recognition may increase in both personal and professional life.
  • Career advancement opportunities are likely to improve.

Libra

This period may bring stability and happiness for Libra natives.

  • Savings plans could prove successful, improving financial security.
  • Long-pending tasks may finally move toward completion.
  • Family relationships are likely to remain harmonious.
  • An important meeting with an influential person may prove beneficial in the future.

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These 3 Zodiac Signs Should Remain Cautious

Aries

Aries natives may need to exercise restraint and careful planning.

  • Unnecessary spending on comforts and luxuries could affect finances.
  • Avoid impulsive decisions involving money.
  • Be mindful of your words to prevent misunderstandings at home or work.

Capricorn

Capricorn natives are advised to be cautious regarding partnerships and investments.

  • Avoid lending large sums or entering risky financial commitments.
  • Differences of opinion with a spouse or business partner may arise.
  • Patience and clear communication will be essential.

Pisces

Pisces natives should focus on health and workplace dynamics.

  • Increased workload may lead to stress and fatigue.
  • Maintain a balanced routine and healthy diet.
  • Be careful while sharing confidential plans, as rivals may attempt to create obstacles.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Nirjala Ekadashi?

Nirjala Ekadashi is a sacred Ekadashi fast observed during the Shukla Paksha of the Jyeshtha month. It is believed to grant merits equivalent to all 24 Ekadashi fasts observed throughout the year.

What is Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog?

Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog is formed when Mercury joins Venus in the same zodiac sign. This combination is considered highly favorable for financial growth, career advancement, and material comforts.

Which zodiac signs may see financial growth due to this Rajyog?

Taurus, Cancer, and Libra natives are expected to benefit significantly from Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog. They may experience financial growth, career advancement, and improved personal situations.

Which zodiac signs should be cautious during this period?

Aries, Capricorn, and Pisces natives are advised to be cautious. Aries should avoid impulsive spending, Capricorns should be wary of risky financial commitments, and Pisces should manage stress and maintain a balanced routine.

About the author Harshika Mishra

Harshika Mishra is a digital journalist at ABP Live covering astrology and religion, with over three years of experience. An AIMC New Delhi postgraduate, she simplifies Vedic astrology, numerology, and Vastu for modern readers, blending traditional wisdom with Gen-Z perspectives, career guidance, and practical life decisions.
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 01:59 PM (IST)
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Astrology Prediction ABP Live Astro Analysis Nirjala Ekadashi 2026 Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog
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