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English NewsAstroHoroscope Tomorrow Monday, August 17, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Horoscope Tomorrow Monday, August 17, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Today’s horoscope brings fresh opportunities, career growth, financial gains and positive developments for several zodiac signs. Some may complete pending tasks or receive good news.

Written By : Dr. Anis Vyas |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 03:01 PM (IST)

Horoscope Tomorrow: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for tomorrow (August 14) for each sign

Aries

 

Horoscope Tomorrow Monday, August 17, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

The day will be favourable for you. Women of this zodiac sign who work from home may have a busy day, but the evening will bring a sense of peace and comfort. You will enjoy quality time with your family. An old friend may visit your home, and you may share your feelings with them, which will bring you peace of mind. You may also visit a religious place with your parents.

 

Horoscope Tomorrow Monday, August 17, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

 

The day brings renewed enthusiasm. You may receive something you have been longing for for quite some time. You will be excited about work, and whatever task you take up is likely to be completed on time. Your contribution towards the welfare of others may earn you respect in society. Business gains may exceed your expectations, although your expenses could also rise. Your health will be better than before.

Gemini

 

Horoscope Tomorrow Monday, August 17, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

The day will be favourable for you. An important task that has been pending for a long time may finally be completed, filling you with enthusiasm. You will set a new target for yourself at work. Those involved in politics may attend a gathering and inspire people with their address. Students will remain busy with their studies. Your chances of achieving success are strong, so continue putting in consistent effort.

Cancer

 

Horoscope Tomorrow Monday, August 17, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

The day will remain pleasant. You may earn good profits in business and strengthen your professional relationships. Your married life will remain harmonious, bringing you happiness. The rewards of years of hard work may finally come your way, giving you fresh motivation. Avoid trusting the words of strangers and seek advice from an experienced person instead. You may feel drawn towards religious activities and could consider organising a religious event.

Leo

 

Horoscope Tomorrow Monday, August 17, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

The day will be excellent for you. You may learn some important life lessons from a stranger, which could have a positive impact on your life. A task that has been troubling you for some time may finally be completed, reducing your worries. Those celebrating their birthday may treat their friends to delicious homemade food. An incomplete task will be completed with the help of a colleague. Health-wise, the day will be good.

Virgo

 

Horoscope Tomorrow Monday, August 17, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

The day brings positive changes. These changes may be related to your work or career. Students will be enthusiastic about their studies and may consider joining a new course. To reduce work pressure, you may seek advice from your colleagues. This could also help you discover new ways of working. Those involved in the steel business are likely to see good profits.

Libra

 

Horoscope Tomorrow Monday, August 17, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

The day will bring positive developments. You may receive good news from your children, and in celebration, you may plan a family outing. Your interest in literature may inspire you to read a book. Engineers are likely to find the day beneficial. Students may receive good news related to competitive examinations. For those in relationships, the day will be pleasant, and you may spend quality time together.

Scorpio

 

Horoscope Tomorrow Monday, August 17, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

The day will be favourable. You will succeed in completing pending tasks, allowing you to make plans for the future. You may also look at a particular matter from a fresh perspective. If you are planning to invest in the market, make sure you conduct thorough research before making a decision. Health-wise, the day will be good, and you may feel refreshed after a long time. Working with colleagues will help you complete tasks quickly.

Sagittarius

 

Horoscope Tomorrow Monday, August 17, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

The day will bring mixed results. You may come across new employment opportunities, which could improve your financial situation. Students preparing for government jobs may receive good news. Make sure you complete any task you start within the stipulated time. Support from a colleague will make your work easier. The day is also favourable for completing bank-related work.

Capricorn

 

Horoscope Tomorrow Monday, August 17, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

The day will be favourable. Business gains are likely, although you may also have to put in considerable effort. Before taking up an important task, seek advice from elders at home or an experienced person. With your parents’ blessings, you will be able to overcome obstacles. New ideas will keep coming to you and may help you progress. You may receive good news related to a transfer at work. Helping someone in need will bring you happiness.

Aquarius

 

Horoscope Tomorrow Monday, August 17, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

The day will be best for you. You may meet an influential person who could prove very helpful to you in the future. Those in the tour and travel business are likely to earn good profits. People associated with the textile industry may receive major projects. Keep your speech under control to maintain harmony at home. Women of this zodiac sign may begin something new to become more self-reliant.

Pisces

 

Horoscope Tomorrow Monday, August 17, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

The day will be very favourable. You will have several new ideas and will succeed in incorporating them into your daily routine. For those working in politics, the day may be better than usual, and your party could offer you an important position. Those involved in organic farming may earn double profits, bringing happiness to the family. Final-year students will be able to move closer to their dreams with the support and guidance of their teachers.

 
Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
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Published at : 17 Aug 2026 03:01 PM (IST)
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