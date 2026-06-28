Astro Analysis | Jyeshtha Purnima Fast: Avoid These Mistakes To Receive Lord Vishnu’s Blessings

Jyeshtha Purnima is considered to be of special significance in Sanatan Dharma. On this day, there is a tradition of fasting and worshipping Lord Vishnu and the Moon God. It is believed that observing a fast with devotion and regularity bestows happiness, prosperity, mental peace, and virtuous results. However, it is equally important to follow dietary rules during the fast. If these rules are ignored, the full benefits of the fast will be lost. Let us learn what foods should not be consumed during the Jyeshtha Purnima fast.

Make Distance From These Things

According to astrological and religious beliefs, consuming meat and alcohol is strictly prohibited on the day of the fast. Furthermore, certain foods such as honey, eggplant, radish, and turnip are also advised to be avoided, as consuming these foods is believed to affect the purity of the fast.

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Avoid Eating Food At Other People's Homes

Religious texts also advise avoiding eating food prepared at someone else's home on the day of the fast. It is believed that maintaining purity and sanctity during the fast is essential. Therefore, it is considered appropriate to consume only pure, home-prepared food or fruit.

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During the Jyeshtha Purnima fast, fruits, milk, yogurt, makhana (sunflower seeds), sago (tapioca pearls), water chestnut flour (water chestnut flour), buckwheat flour (buckwheat flour), and dried fruits can be consumed. Many people also eat fruit-based meals with rock salt, while some devotees take a vow of waterless fasting or a fruit-only diet. The method of the fast can be adapted according to one's own traditions and resolution.

Purpose Of Fasting

According to religious beliefs, fasting is not just about abstaining from food, but also about purifying one's mind, speech, and behavior. Therefore, one should refrain from anger, lies, harsh words, and negative thoughts on this day. Performing prayers, donating, and remembering Lord Vishnu with a calm mind further enhance the significance of the fast.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]