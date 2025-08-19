iPhone 17 Launch Date Leaked! The Secret Linked To Baba Neem Karoli Will Leave You Amazed

By Hirdesh Kumar Singh

iPhone 17 Launch Date Leak: The biggest buzz in the tech world right now is around Apple’s iPhone 17 series. A new report from Bloomberg suggests that the company may hold its mega event on Tuesday, September 9. If this date proves correct, pre-orders for the iPhone 17 could begin on September 12, with sales starting September 19.

For many, this might just seem like a launch date, but behind it lie principles from Indian spiritual traditions and astrology, which make the date more intriguing.

iPhone 17 Series: What’s New?

This time, Apple is expected to launch four models:

iPhone 17 (Standard)

iPhone 17 Air (A new ultra-slim model replacing the Plus version)

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Design and Display

All models to feature 120Hz ProMotion displays.

The iPhone 17 Air may be the slimmest iPhone ever.

Performance

Pro and Pro Max to come with the new A19 Pro chipset and 12GB RAM.

First-ever vapor chamber cooling to reduce heating.

Camera

Front camera upgraded to 24MP.

Pro models to include a 48MP telephoto lens (5x zoom), 8K video recording, and dual-camera recording mode.

Battery and Build

Pro Max may feature a 5000mAh battery with a lighter aluminium frame.

Pricing

Prices could rise by about $50 (Rs 4,000–Rs 5,000), but base storage will start at 256GB.

Why Does Apple Choose Tuesday?

Looking at the last 10 years, Apple has mostly launched iPhones on a Tuesday or Wednesday:

iPhone 15 – September 12, 2023 (Tuesday)

iPhone 14 – September 7, 2022 (Wednesday)

iPhone 13 – September 14, 2021 (Tuesday)

Astrological Significance

Tuesday (Mars): Planet of technology, energy, and courage.

Planet of technology, energy, and courage. Wednesday (Mercury): Represents communication, trade, and intellect.

This makes both days considered highly suitable for a product like the iPhone, which blends technology and communication.

Baba Neem Karoli and Apple’s Spiritual Connection

Apple’s association with Neem Karoli Baba has often come up in discussions. Steve Jobs visited Baba’s Kainchi Dham Ashram in his youth. Mark Zuckerberg was also advised by Jobs to visit India for inspiration from Baba during Facebook’s early days.

This shows Apple’s story is not just about technology but also linked with spiritual inspiration. That’s why when iPhone launches happen in September, it becomes even more interesting for Indians.

Impact on Users and Markets

Users: The iPhone 17 series, with its AI and camera upgrades, has already become a hot topic.

Markets: Apple’s launches always stir activity in the stock market and the tech sector, and this year is expected to be no different.

The choice of Tuesday for the iPhone 17 launch is not just about tradition; it reflects both Apple’s strategy and astrological alignment. The new models, especially iPhone 17 Air and Pro Max, are expected to push Apple’s technology in a new direction.

Planetary Movements Around iPhone 17 Launch

Mars is currently transiting Virgo, a sign associated with technology and communication.

On August 13, Mars shifted into the Hasta Nakshatra, considered auspicious.

Saturn is in Pisces, the sign of Jupiter, and on the discussed launch date, the Moon will also be in Pisces.

These alignments suggest the event will generate massive buzz. However, buyers may initially hesitate, but stronger demand is likely after September 22.

This shows Apple’s long-standing spiritual link with Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj continues to turn its product launches into cultural and spiritual discussions—beyond just technology.

iPhone 17 Launch: FAQs

When will the iPhone 17 launch?

As per reports, the iPhone 17 series could launch on September 9, 2025 (Tuesday).

Which models will be included in the iPhone 17 series?

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

What is iPhone 17 Air?

It is a new, ultra-thin model that will replace the earlier Plus version.

What’s new in iPhone 17 Pro?

It will feature the A19 Pro chip, 12GB RAM, vapour chamber cooling, and a 48MP telephoto camera.

How much will the iPhone 17 cost?

Prices may be about $50 higher than the iPhone 16, expected to start around Rs 90,000–Rs 95,000 in India.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on reports and beliefs. ABPLive.com does not confirm any of these claims. Please consult experts before relying on any such information.