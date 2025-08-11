iPhone 17 Pro Max Leaks: The iPhone 17 Pro Max is shaping up to be Apple’s most ambitious flagship to date, according to early leaks. Set for a September 2025 debut, the device is tipped to introduce an industry-first camera setup for iPhones: three 48MP lenses covering wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto ranges.

Buzz around the rumour mill claim this configuration may also enable 8K video recording, giving Apple’s top-tier model an edge in professional-grade content creation. A revamped 24MP front camera is also expected, aimed at delivering sharper selfies and improved video calls. The camera will notably improve image quality and allow for more cropping without a loss of quality, reports suggest.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Release Date (Expected)

Usually, Apple tends to slot its September launch event towards the second half of the month. However, in 2025, Apple released the iPhone 16 series on September 9, breaking its usual cycle. Based on the latest leaks and rumours, it's safe to speculate that the iPhone 17 series could be launched before September 10.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Colours (Expected)

According to noted tipster Majin Bu, the iPhone 17 Pro Max might come in five colourways: black, white, blue, grey, and rust/brown.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications (Expected): Bigger Display, Faster Performance

Apple is reportedly sticking with the Pro Max’s reputation for immersive visuals by fitting it with a 6.9-inch LTPO OLED panel, capable of a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. This year, the high-end display technology is expected to be standard across the iPhone 17 lineup, but the Pro Max will remain the largest canvas.

Under the hood, it is likely to run on Apple’s new A19 Pro chip built on an advanced 3nm process, paired with 12GB of RAM for faster multitasking and smoother gaming performance. The inclusion of Apple’s in-house Wi-Fi 7 chip marks a major connectivity upgrade, while the company may still rely on Qualcomm for its 5G modem in this model.

Despite modest charging enhancements, up to 35W wired and potentially 25W wireless via third-party Qi 2.2 chargers, Apple is focusing on battery longevity by making replacements easier through a new adhesive system.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

Analysts expect the iPhone 17 Pro Max to cross the $1,100 mark in the US, with the India price likely to exceed Rs 1,00,000.

While the Pro Max won’t be the thinnest device in the lineup, it will carry the largest display, the most advanced internals, and a design language that includes a horizontal camera bar, marking a visual break from Apple’s traditional style.

If the leaks hold, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will not just be another incremental update. It could be Apple’s most powerful, camera-focused, and feature-packed smartphone yet, designed to dominate the premium smartphone market in 2025.