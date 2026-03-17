In Indian religious and astrological traditions, Shani Dev is regarded as the symbol of justice, karma, and discipline. While many people associate his name with fear or difficult times, scriptures describe Shani not merely as a punishing force but as a fair judge who delivers results based on one’s actions. This is why every Saturday, lakhs of devotees visit Shani temples, offering mustard oil, often called 'bitter oil', and iron as part of their पूजा rituals.

But why are these specific offerings considered significant? The practice is not based on tradition alone; it is deeply rooted in mythology, astrological symbolism, and spiritual meaning.

ALSO READ: Astro Analysis | Dhurandhar 2 Release Muhurat Revealed: Powerful Planetary Yog Could Signal A Mega Blockbuster

The Nature And Symbolism Of Shani Dev

In astrology, Shani is associated with karma, justice, discipline, hard work, and time. His nature is considered slow, serious, and profound. He does not inflict suffering without reason but delivers outcomes strictly based on a person’s deeds. The elements linked to Shani reflect this nature:

Colour: Black or dark blue

Black or dark blue Metal: Iron

Iron Substances: Sesame seeds and mustard oil

Sesame seeds and mustard oil Direction: West

West Vehicle: Crow

These symbols are believed to represent and help understand the energy of Shani.

Why Mustard Oil Is Offered

Offering mustard oil during Shani worship is an age-old tradition.

Astrological Significance

Mustard oil is considered a substance associated with Shani. Its heavy, deep, and cooling properties are believed to align with the planet’s nature, making it a key offering on Saturdays.

Mustard oil is considered a substance associated with Shani. Its heavy, deep, and cooling properties are believed to align with the planet’s nature, making it a key offering on Saturdays. Mythological Belief

According to a popular legend, there was an encounter between Lord Hanuman and Shani Dev in which Hanuman defeated Shani. Injured and in pain, Shani was relieved when Hanuman applied mustard oil to his body. Since then, it is believed that offering oil pleases Shani Dev.

According to a popular legend, there was an encounter between Lord Hanuman and Shani Dev in which Hanuman defeated Shani. Injured and in pain, Shani was relieved when Hanuman applied mustard oil to his body. Since then, it is believed that offering oil pleases Shani Dev. Symbolic Meaning

Spiritually, offering oil is seen as a gesture of surrendering one’s ego and rigidity. The smoothness of oil represents balance, calmness, and stability in life.

The Importance Of Iron

Offering iron is equally significant in Shani worship.

Associated Metal

In astrology, each planet is linked to a specific metal, and iron is associated with Shani. Devotees often offer iron objects such as nails or rings during rituals.

In astrology, each planet is linked to a specific metal, and iron is associated with Shani. Devotees often offer iron objects such as nails or rings during rituals. Symbol of Strength and Discipline

Iron represents strength, rigidity, and resilience, qualities that align with Shani’s connection to discipline and karmic justice. Offering iron signifies a commitment to improving one’s actions and embracing discipline.

Iron represents strength, rigidity, and resilience, qualities that align with Shani’s connection to discipline and karmic justice. Offering iron signifies a commitment to improving one’s actions and embracing discipline. Significance of Donation

There is also a tradition of donating iron on Saturdays. It is believed to encourage awareness of one’s actions and promote humility.

A Deeper Spiritual Message

Scholars believe that these offerings go beyond ritual. Mustard oil signifies balance and patience, while iron represents hard work and discipline. Saturday itself is seen as a day for self-reflection and improving one’s actions.

From this perspective, Shani worship is not about fear but about introspection and personal growth.

Is Offering Oil And Iron Enough?

According to religious texts and astrological beliefs, the most effective way to please Shani is through righteous conduct. Shani is believed to favor those who:

Are honest and hardworking

Help the poor and needy

Stay away from injustice and deceit

Thus, behavior and actions hold greater importance than ritual offerings alone.

What Is Considered Auspicious on Saturdays

Certain practices are considered auspicious on Saturdays:

Lighting a lamp in a Shani temple

Using sesame or mustard oil for the lamp

Donating to the needy

Worshipping Lord Hanuman

These traditions are rooted in faith and devotion.

Why The Fear Around Shani?

Over time, many misconceptions have created fear around Shani. However, scriptures consistently describe him as a just and impartial force. He delivers results strictly based on one’s karma.

Experts often suggest that instead of fearing Shani, one should view him as a symbol of discipline and justice.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]