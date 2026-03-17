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HomeAstroABP Live Astro Analysis | Why Saturday Rituals For Shani Dev Include Oil And Iron? What It Really Means

ABP Live Astro Analysis | Why Saturday Rituals For Shani Dev Include Oil And Iron? What It Really Means

ABP Live Astro Analysis: Know the meaning behind offering mustard oil and iron to Shani Dev, along with the spiritual, mythological, and astrological significance of these rituals.

By : Hirdesh Kumar Singh | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 01:15 PM (IST)

In Indian religious and astrological traditions, Shani Dev is regarded as the symbol of justice, karma, and discipline. While many people associate his name with fear or difficult times, scriptures describe Shani not merely as a punishing force but as a fair judge who delivers results based on one’s actions. This is why every Saturday, lakhs of devotees visit Shani temples, offering mustard oil, often called 'bitter oil', and iron as part of their पूजा rituals.

But why are these specific offerings considered significant? The practice is not based on tradition alone; it is deeply rooted in mythology, astrological symbolism, and spiritual meaning.

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The Nature And Symbolism Of Shani Dev

In astrology, Shani is associated with karma, justice, discipline, hard work, and time. His nature is considered slow, serious, and profound. He does not inflict suffering without reason but delivers outcomes strictly based on a person’s deeds. The elements linked to Shani reflect this nature:

  • Colour: Black or dark blue
  • Metal: Iron
  • Substances: Sesame seeds and mustard oil
  • Direction: West
  • Vehicle: Crow

These symbols are believed to represent and help understand the energy of Shani.

Why Mustard Oil Is Offered

Offering mustard oil during Shani worship is an age-old tradition.

  • Astrological Significance
    Mustard oil is considered a substance associated with Shani. Its heavy, deep, and cooling properties are believed to align with the planet’s nature, making it a key offering on Saturdays.
  • Mythological Belief
    According to a popular legend, there was an encounter between Lord Hanuman and Shani Dev in which Hanuman defeated Shani. Injured and in pain, Shani was relieved when Hanuman applied mustard oil to his body. Since then, it is believed that offering oil pleases Shani Dev.
  • Symbolic Meaning
    Spiritually, offering oil is seen as a gesture of surrendering one’s ego and rigidity. The smoothness of oil represents balance, calmness, and stability in life.

The Importance Of Iron

Offering iron is equally significant in Shani worship.

  • Associated Metal
    In astrology, each planet is linked to a specific metal, and iron is associated with Shani. Devotees often offer iron objects such as nails or rings during rituals.
  • Symbol of Strength and Discipline
    Iron represents strength, rigidity, and resilience, qualities that align with Shani’s connection to discipline and karmic justice. Offering iron signifies a commitment to improving one’s actions and embracing discipline.
  • Significance of Donation
    There is also a tradition of donating iron on Saturdays. It is believed to encourage awareness of one’s actions and promote humility.

A Deeper Spiritual Message

Scholars believe that these offerings go beyond ritual. Mustard oil signifies balance and patience, while iron represents hard work and discipline. Saturday itself is seen as a day for self-reflection and improving one’s actions.

From this perspective, Shani worship is not about fear but about introspection and personal growth.

Is Offering Oil And Iron Enough?

According to religious texts and astrological beliefs, the most effective way to please Shani is through righteous conduct. Shani is believed to favor those who:

  • Are honest and hardworking
  • Help the poor and needy
  • Stay away from injustice and deceit
  • Thus, behavior and actions hold greater importance than ritual offerings alone.
  • What Is Considered Auspicious on Saturdays
  • Certain practices are considered auspicious on Saturdays:
  • Lighting a lamp in a Shani temple
  • Using sesame or mustard oil for the lamp
  • Donating to the needy
  • Worshipping Lord Hanuman

These traditions are rooted in faith and devotion.

Why The Fear Around Shani?

Over time, many misconceptions have created fear around Shani. However, scriptures consistently describe him as a just and impartial force. He delivers results strictly based on one’s karma.

Experts often suggest that instead of fearing Shani, one should view him as a symbol of discipline and justice.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

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About the author Hirdesh Kumar Singh

Hirdesh Kumar Singh is a senior Vedic astrologer, media strategist, and digital content expert with over 25 years of experience in astrology, spirituality, and digital journalism. He writes for ABP Live and currently leads its Astro and Religion sections, interpreting planetary movements through the lens of modern life. An alumnus of IIMC, New Delhi, he has also served as an astrology consultant with platforms like AstroSage and Astrotalk. He is known for several high-profile predictions that later proved accurate across politics, entertainment, sports, and public policy.

You can reach out to him at hirdeshs@abpnetwork.com.

 
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shani Dev Saturday Rituals ABP Live Astro Analysis Lord Shani Puja
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