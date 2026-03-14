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Luxury recliner tickets priced at Rs 3,100 in Mumbai and premium seats touching Rs 2,400 in Delhi multiplexes, the buzz around Dhurandhar 2 is already echoing across the country. Ranveer Singh’s upcoming spy thriller has created the kind of anticipation that Bollywood witnesses only once in several years.

Within just 24 hours, more than 87,000 tickets were reportedly sold, while advance bookings have already crossed Rs 12 crore before the official release. But is this success purely the result of marketing brilliance? Or could planetary alignments also be quietly shaping the film’s destiny?

Director Aditya Dhar, known for his meticulous planning, appears to have chosen the release timing with remarkable precision. A closer look at the astrological chart of the film’s release muhurat suggests intriguing cosmic signals that might influence its box office journey.

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The Philosophy Of Muhurat: Timing As The Secret Ingredient Of Success

In Indian cinema, success is often attributed not only to storytelling and performances but also to auspicious timing. The release date of 19 March 2026 for Dhurandhar 2 appears far from accidental.

Astrological evaluation suggests that this date forms a powerful cosmic cycle aligned with the themes of ambition, transformation and victory. When a film launches under favourable planetary positions, it often gains stronger public attention and cultural resonance.

For Dhurandhar 2, the selected timing may create the conditions for maximum audience curiosity and cinematic impact, something that could significantly influence its theatrical momentum.

The Kharmas Puzzle: A Strategic Astrological Window

Interestingly, the film is arriving during Khar Maas (Pisces Sankranti), which began on 14 March 2026 and will continue until mid-April.

Traditionally, this period is considered unsuitable for major auspicious ceremonies in Hindu culture. However, astrologically speaking, it can symbolise hidden strategies and transformation, themes that align perfectly with the narrative style of spy thrillers.

The release also falls close to Chaitra Navratri and Gudi Padwa on 20 March, festivals symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Such symbolic timing could subtly strengthen the film’s emotional and cultural appeal among audiences.

Paid Previews On 18 March: The Energy Of Purva Bhadrapad

The film’s paid preview screenings reportedly began on 18 March 2026, under an intriguing astrological configuration:

Tithi: Krishna Paksh Amavasya

Nakshatra: Purva Bhadrapad

Karana: Chatushpad

Amavasya is often seen as a day of darkness, but in the context of a spy thriller, it symbolises the mysterious hero operating in shadows. Meanwhile, Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra is known for intensity, transformation and powerful outcomes.

Early preview earnings of nearly Rs 9 crore suggest that this mysterious cosmic energy may already be drawing audiences toward the film.

Leo Ascendant: The Rise Of Event Cinema

Astrological calculations indicate that Leo (Simha Lagna) may be rising during the film’s release.

In Vedic astrology, Leo represents royalty, authority and grand public presence. Films launched under this ascendant often evolve into large cultural events rather than simple theatrical releases.

For Dhurandhar 2, this alignment could amplify three major aspects:

Star Power: Ranveer Singh’s charisma may shine even brighter.

Ranveer Singh’s charisma may shine even brighter. Cultural Influence: The film could spark widespread conversations.

The film could spark widespread conversations. Longevity: Productions released under Leo ascendant sometimes achieve cult status over time.

Powerful Planetary Combination: Exalted Venus And Aquarius Energy

One of the most fascinating elements of Dhurandhar 2’s astrological chart is Venus placed in exaltation in Pisces.

In astrology, Venus governs cinema, art, music and visual beauty. Its exalted position suggests that the film’s visual scale, storytelling aesthetics and background score, composed by Sashwat Sachdev, may deliver a strong cinematic experience.

Meanwhile, an intense planetary cluster in Aquarius, involving Moon, Mars, Mercury and Rahu, indicates the possibility of massive digital traction. The viral buzz around the song “Ari Ari” could be an early manifestation of this Rahu-Mercury influence.

Rahu-Mars Combination: Controversy And Sudden Popularity

Another powerful combination appears with Rahu and Mars in Aquarius, creating what astrologers often call an Angarak-type energy.

This planetary pairing can generate explosive publicity. It may also trigger debates, controversies or strong public reactions, but such discussions often fuel curiosity and visibility.

Interestingly, this influence could also create sudden fame for certain performances. Just as Akshaye Khanna’s role gained viral attention in the earlier film, actors like R. Madhavan or Arjun Rampal might unexpectedly become internet sensations.

Star Cast And The Pan-India Vision

Dhurandhar 2 features a powerful ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. Their combined presence promises strong screen presence and dramatic intensity.

The return of Akshaye Khanna through flashback sequences and the addition of Sara Arjun bring further intrigue to the narrative.

At the centre of the story lies the mission of Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi, which director Aditya Dhar has crafted as a blend of national security drama and high-octane action. This storyline could resonate across both Hindi and South Indian audiences, strengthening its pan-India appeal.

Astro-Trade Prediction: What The Stars Suggest For The Box Office

The release window coincides with festive energy surrounding Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid, creating what trade experts often call a golden theatrical period.

Based on early trends and astrological indicators:

Advance Momentum: Over Rs 12 crore already booked

Over Rs 12 crore already booked Possible India Collection: Rs 250-350 crore range

Rs 250-350 crore range Potential Worldwide Business: Rs 450-600 crore

Additional revenues from OTT, satellite and music rights could push the film’s overall earnings significantly higher.

Final Astrological Verdict

From an astrological perspective, Dhurandhar 2’s release chart carries several powerful combinations.

The prestige of Leo ascendant, the cinematic brilliance of exalted Venus, and the digital amplification promised by Rahu-Mars energy in Aquarius together create a compelling cosmic pattern.

If audience reactions align with these signals, the film could transform from a highly anticipated release into a major cinematic milestone.

For movie lovers, 19 March 2026 may not be just another release date, it could mark the beginning of a new chapter in Bollywood’s spy-thriller era.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]