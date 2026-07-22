2 Traditional Mantras Grandmothers Recite To Ward Off Evil Eye

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Auspicious days and evenings mark culturally significant rituals.

In many Indian households, the tradition of warding off the evil eye, commonly known as nazar utarna, continues to be an important cultural practice. Whether it is a newborn baby, a pregnant woman, a newly married couple, a new home, a new vehicle, or even someone enjoying unexpected success, many families believe that negative energy or the evil eye can affect a person's well-being. While these customs are rooted in faith and folklore rather than scientific evidence, they remain deeply woven into India's cultural fabric.

Why Grandmothers Chant Mantras During Nazar Utarna

One of the most familiar sights in Indian homes is a grandmother softly chanting prayers while performing nazar utarna for a child. Along with simple rituals, these sacred verses are believed to invoke divine protection and remove negative influences.

Among the most commonly recited lines are verses from the Hanuman Chalisa, including:

"Nasai Rog Harai Sab Peera, Japat Nirantar Hanumat Beera."

This verse praises Lord Hanuman and expresses the belief that remembering him helps remove suffering and obstacles. Another widely chanted protective mantra is:

"Om Hram Hanumate Rudraatmakaya Hram Phat."

According to traditional beliefs, this mantra invokes Lord Hanuman's protective energy and is recited to guard against the evil eye and other negative forces.

ALSO READ | Kusha Grahani Amavasya 2026: Why Is Sacred Kusha Plucked Only Once A Year? Know Its Significance

Traditional Rituals Believed to Remove the Evil Eye

Apart from chanting mantras, several household rituals have been practised for generations. Common items such as rock salt, mustard seeds, dried chillies, alum, or camphor are often used during the ritual. These items are rotated seven times clockwise around the person's body usually from head to toe before being discarded or burned, symbolising the removal of unwanted negative energy. Although these practices vary across regions and communities, they continue to be followed with devotion in many Indian families, particularly for infants and young children.

ALSO READ | Bhadli Navami 2026: Know Why Weddings And Other Auspicious Works Are Allowed On July 22

Auspicious Days for Nazar Utarna

According to religious beliefs, certain days are considered especially favourable for performing nazar utarna. Tuesdays and Saturdays, both associated with Lord Hanuman and Lord Shani, are widely regarded as auspicious. Many people also choose Amavasya (New Moon), Purnima (Full Moon), and Sankranti to perform these rituals. Evening hours are traditionally believed to be the most suitable time, as many communities consider this period ideal for cleansing negative energies accumulated during the day. While there is no scientific evidence supporting the effectiveness of these rituals, they continue to hold emotional, spiritual, and cultural significance for millions of families. For many, nazar utarna is not just a ritual it is a heartfelt expression of love, care, and prayers for the safety and well-being of their loved ones.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein