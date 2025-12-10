Longest Solar Eclipse In 100 Years: Know When And Where To Watch The Historic Celestial Event

A once-in-a-lifetime moment is approaching, and skywatchers across the globe are already preparing for what promises to be one of the most extraordinary celestial sights of the modern era. In August 2027, the world will experience the longest total solar eclipse in 100 years, offering more than six minutes of complete darkness as the moon perfectly aligns with the sun. NASA has confirmed that this dramatic event will deliver a visual spectacle not seen in generations, one that will briefly transform day into night, cool the air, and reveal the sun’s glowing corona.

Where The 2027 Total Solar Eclipse Will Be Visible

NASA’s eclipse data shows that the event on August 2, 2027, will travel across a remarkably wide stretch of the planet. The path of totality will begin at sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean before sweeping across:

Southern Spain and Gibraltar

North Africa: Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt

The Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Yemen

Horn of Africa: Somalia

The most breathtaking stage of the eclipse will unfold in Egypt, especially over Luxor and Aswan, where totality will reach its maximum duration of 6 minutes and 23 seconds. Watching the sky darken over ancient temples and desert landscapes will add an almost mythical touch to the event.

Many regions outside this narrow path will still witness a partial eclipse, where the moon covers only part of the sun.

Why This Eclipse Will Last So Long

Total solar eclipses vary in duration depending on the exact positioning of the Earth, moon, and sun. In 2027, several rare conditions will align perfectly:

The moon will be near perigee, making it appear larger in the sky.

Earth will be close to aphelion, making the sun appear slightly smaller.

This combination allows the moon to cover the sun’s disk for a much longer period.

NASA notes that eclipses of this duration are exceptionally uncommon. The last comparable event took place in 1991 over the Pacific Ocean. Another eclipse of similar length will not arrive until the year 2114, showing just how rare the 2027 event truly is.

Visibility In India: Where You Can Watch It

India will not be in the path of totality, but many parts of the country will still see a partial solar eclipse on August 2, 2027.

Partial eclipse timing in India:

Starts: 15:34 IST

15:34 IST Ends: 17:53 IST

The best visibility is expected from Pipar, Gujarat, with a partial eclipse lasting nearly 1 hour and 46 minutes.

Multiple regions, including Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, and the northeastern states, will witness the event in some form.

How To Watch The Eclipse Safely

Viewing a solar eclipse without proper protection can cause irreversible eye damage. NASA strongly recommends using certified solar viewing glasses or protective filters. Ordinary sunglasses, no matter how dark are not safe.

Only during the brief window of totality (visible in limited regions) is it safe to look at the sky with the naked eye.

Observers along the path of totality will also notice dramatic environmental changes like, a sudden drop in temperature, shifting shadows, and unusual animal behaviour as the sky plunges into midday twilight.

Future Long-Duration Eclipses

While the 2027 eclipse stands out for its record-breaking duration, the next major long eclipse will occur on August 12, 2045, bringing over six minutes of totality across the continental United States. However, none of the upcoming events are expected to surpass the 1991 totality or reach the theoretical maximum of 7 minutes and 32 seconds.