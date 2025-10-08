Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WATCH: Man Turns Divorce Into Celebration With Milk Bath Ritual And 'Happy Divorce' Cake

A viral video shows a man celebrating his divorce with a traditional milk bath ritual and a “Happy Divorce” cake. Family support and positive vibes dominate the celebration.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
A video of a man celebrating his divorce has gone viral and has taken social media by storm. The clip shows him performing a traditional milk bath ritual alongside his mother before marking the occasion with a “Happy Divorce” cake. Shared by Instagram user Biradar DK, the video has amassed over three million views, attracting reactions ranging from laughter to admiration.

A post shared by Biradar DK (@iamdkbiradar)

The celebration begins with Biradar sitting on the ground while his mother pours milk over him, a ritual reminiscent of Abhishekam, traditionally performed to purify and bless. In this context, the ritual symbolises the end of one chapter and the start of his single life. Following the ceremony, he dresses in festive attire, ready to embrace this new phase with joy and confidence.

Biradar captioned the video: “Please be happy and celebrate yourself, don’t be depressed. 120 gram gold aur 18 lakh cash liya nahi diya hu. Single hoon, khush hoon, azad hoon, meri zindagi, meri rules, single aur happy.” This statement reflects his positivity and freedom after the divorce, emphasising a fresh start rather than dwelling on past complications.

Cake-Cutting Celebration Gains Social Media Attention

The highlight of the video is the chocolate cake decorated with the words: “Happy Divorce 120 gram gold 18 lakh cash.” With a wide smile, Biradar cuts the cake, celebrating his newfound independence with his family cheering him on.

The viral clip has sparked lively commentary. One user wrote, “Plz don’t marry again… Ur mother is enough to take care of you baby… Enjoy.” Another applauded his courage: “Happy for you bhai. You took stand for your life. There are people who stay in the same marriage for society and have extra marital outside.” Others offered humorous takes, while some cautioned about being overly attached to family during such celebrations.

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Viral Video Trending News Divorce Celebration Happy Divorce Cake
