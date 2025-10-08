Rohit Sharma's Massive Weight Loss Pic Trends Online, Internet Finds A Vada-Pav Link

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Despite Rohit Sharma's exceptional ability with the bat, his fitness has been a major area of debate and concern over the years.

In fact, this has been one of the biggest reasons for doubt over his availability in the next 50-over ICC World Cup, which will be held in late 2027.

However, The Hitman has shown strong commitment to improving his fitness and physique, having shed a significant amount of weight in a short span of time.

He recently attended the CEAT Cricket Awards, and his notable transformation drew interesting reactions from fans on social media.

Internet Abuzz Over Rohit Sharma’s Remarkable Transformation

X user @mufaddal_vohra posted two images of the former Indian captain, which apparently are just a month apart, to show the stark difference in his physique:

THE TRANSFORMATION OF ROHIT SHARMA IN JUST 1 MONTH. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/lLSVkHLELe — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 7, 2025

Oddly enough, a fan joked over the Mumbai resident sacrificing vada pav, a staple of the local street food culture, to achieve the feat.

Bro sacrificed Vadapav for Good health. Lost captaincy along with Fat. — Peturam (@RatlamiSevv) October 7, 2025

Vadapav bandh kr diya kya? — Cricket addict (@Cricketadd75277) October 7, 2025

That said, another fan described the transformation as 'unreal'.

Unreal transformation 🤯 Blud lost .100 kg in the last month 🗿 pic.twitter.com/M24PWIb72E — 𝐃𝐈𝐏𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐔 𝕏 (@IAm_Diptanu) October 7, 2025

One X user commended Rohit Sharma's efforts, stating that while they once criticized him over it, they now hope to see him score big.

This shows real intent! I’ve been one of those who criticized Rohit for not maintaining his fitness, but now he’s proving he’s all in. With the captaincy burden off his shoulders, I just want to see the old Rohit back: the one who scores those big daddy hundreds! — CricIndeed (@CricIndeed) October 7, 2025

Here are some more interesting reactions over Rohit Sharma's physical transformation before the IND vs AUS ODI series:

I just hope he maintains it and doesn’t turn into a golgappa again.” — Gulshan Nayyar (@GulshanNayyar7) October 7, 2025

This is just so inspiring and selectors say that he is non commital for world cup. Look at his commitment.

come on. pic.twitter.com/WvqpUBDYj9 — Azam Sajjad (@AzamDON) October 7, 2025

Absolutely insane transformation!

Rohit Sharma looks sharper, fitter, and more focused than ever. Just 1 month and he's back with a bang - true champion mentality! 💪👑#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/C0kgppWNit — Arshit Yadav (@imArshit) October 7, 2025

