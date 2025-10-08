Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingRohit Sharma's Massive Weight Loss Pic Trends Online, Internet Finds A Vada-Pav Link

Rohit Sharma's Massive Weight Loss Pic Trends Online, Internet Finds A Vada-Pav Link

Rohit Sharma stuns fans with a dramatic fitness transformation ahead of the ODI series against Australia. Social media erupts with reactions over images from recent event.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 11:13 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Despite Rohit Sharma's exceptional ability with the bat, his fitness has been a major area of debate and concern over the years. 

In fact, this has been one of the biggest reasons for doubt over his availability in the next 50-over ICC World Cup, which will be held in late 2027. 

However, The Hitman has shown strong commitment to improving his fitness and physique, having shed a significant amount of weight in a short span of time. 

He recently attended the CEAT Cricket Awards, and his notable transformation drew interesting reactions from fans on social media.

Internet Abuzz Over Rohit Sharma’s Remarkable Transformation

X user @mufaddal_vohra posted two images of the former Indian captain, which apparently are just a month apart, to show the stark difference in his physique:

Oddly enough, a fan joked over the Mumbai resident sacrificing vada pav, a staple of the local street food culture, to achieve the feat.

That said, another fan described the transformation as 'unreal'.

One X user commended Rohit Sharma's efforts, stating that while they once criticized him over it, they now hope to see him score big.

Here are some more interesting reactions over Rohit Sharma's physical transformation before the IND vs AUS ODI series:

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 11:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Trending Trending News Rohit Sharma Viral Video Rohit Sharma Viral Rohit Sharma Viral Images Rohit Sharma Weight Loss Rohit Sharma Transformation
