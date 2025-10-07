Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingTrending: 'Waah Shampy Waah' Trend Takes Over Instagram, Watch Viral Videos

Trending: 'Waah Shampy Waah' Trend Takes Over Instagram, Watch Viral Videos

The Waah Shampy Waah meme trend is everywhere on Instagram. Here’s the story behind the viral video and how it became a hit.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 12:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

If you are a regular Instagram scroller, you might have noticed a new funny trend called ‘Waah Shampy Waah’. While users are creating numerous funny reels using the sound, the story behind it is actually quite heart-wrenching. The trend started a few days ago, and memes quickly began pouring in. The original video is old, but netizens caught the most catchy part of it and turned it into a series of hilarious reels. 

Here’s the story of how the trend started and where to find the original ‘Waah Shampy Waah’ video.

What Happened In The Original ‘Waah Shampy Waah’ Video

It all began when a woman, who appears to be the wife, walked into a room where a man seemed to be having an extramarital affair. She caught him red-handed and started recording a video. 

Though the situation was serious and heart-wrenching, it has now become a viral, funny trend. 

In the video, the husband tells, “Usko jaane do, Nagma,” which means Let her go, Nagma. Right after that, the wife delivers the now-famous line, “Waah Shampy Waah,” which quickly became a viral dialogue.

The video starts with the woman alleging that the man gave the other woman pregnancy-related pills, and it ends with her confronting the woman in the affair, saying, “Aap kyu darre ho, aap idhar aao, aapka to profession hi ye tha”. 

The clip lasts only a few seconds but is enough to catch viewers’ attention.

Viral Reels On The ‘Waah Shampy Waah’ Trend

The trend quickly went viral, and influencers all over India began joining in, making their own versions of ‘Waah Shampy Waah’ reels. From funny lip-syncs to hilarious edits, the trend has taken Instagram by storm, showing how a short clip from an old video can capture the internet’s imagination.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dhruv Sachdeva (@dhruvsachdeva__)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dhruv soni (@thatsdhruvv)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sreshtha Tiwari (@t.sreshtha)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karman Singh (@karr.man)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jyoti Upadhyay| Content Creator (@_jyotiupadhyayy)

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 07 Oct 2025 12:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending News Waah Shampy Waah Original Video Waah Shampy Waah Meme
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'I Was Not Drunk, Don't Regret Anything': Lawyer Who Threw Shoe At CJI Gavai
'I Was Not Drunk, Don't Regret Anything': Lawyer Who Threw Shoe At CJI Gavai
India
PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Govt, Shares Photo From First Oath Ceremony
PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Govt, Shares Photo From First Oath Ceremony
India
'Country That Sanctioned Mass Rape...': India Rips Apart Pak At UN Over Kashmir Women Remark
'Country That Sanctioned Mass Rape...': India Rips Apart Pak At UN Over Kashmir Women Remark
World
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Shilpa Shetty Questioned For 5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Breaking: Popular Singer Maithili Thakur Sparks Speculation Of Entering Bihar Politics
Breaking: Early Winter Hits Kashmir As Sonmarg, Anantnag And Pahalgam See First Snowfall
Breaking: Bihar Faces Heavy Rain, Floods, Violence And Road Accidents Ahead Of Elections
Breaking: Pawan Singh And Wife Jyoti In Public Feud Amid Bihar Polls Ticket Battle
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget