Trending: 'Waah Shampy Waah' Trend Takes Over Instagram, Watch Viral Videos

If you are a regular Instagram scroller, you might have noticed a new funny trend called ‘Waah Shampy Waah’. While users are creating numerous funny reels using the sound, the story behind it is actually quite heart-wrenching. The trend started a few days ago, and memes quickly began pouring in. The original video is old, but netizens caught the most catchy part of it and turned it into a series of hilarious reels.

Here’s the story of how the trend started and where to find the original ‘Waah Shampy Waah’ video.

What Happened In The Original ‘Waah Shampy Waah’ Video

It all began when a woman, who appears to be the wife, walked into a room where a man seemed to be having an extramarital affair. She caught him red-handed and started recording a video.

Though the situation was serious and heart-wrenching, it has now become a viral, funny trend.

In the video, the husband tells, “Usko jaane do, Nagma,” which means Let her go, Nagma. Right after that, the wife delivers the now-famous line, “Waah Shampy Waah,” which quickly became a viral dialogue.

The video starts with the woman alleging that the man gave the other woman pregnancy-related pills, and it ends with her confronting the woman in the affair, saying, “Aap kyu darre ho, aap idhar aao, aapka to profession hi ye tha”.

The clip lasts only a few seconds but is enough to catch viewers’ attention.

Viral Reels On The ‘Waah Shampy Waah’ Trend

The trend quickly went viral, and influencers all over India began joining in, making their own versions of ‘Waah Shampy Waah’ reels. From funny lip-syncs to hilarious edits, the trend has taken Instagram by storm, showing how a short clip from an old video can capture the internet’s imagination.

