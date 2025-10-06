WATCH: West Bengal Durga Puja Pandal Sparks Outrage For Recreating Air India Crash Scene

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal’s Hooghly district has stirred a wave of anger and disbelief online after a video surfaced showing it designed around the devastating Air India plane crash. The clip, widely shared on social media, captures a broken aircraft structure surrounded by artificial flames and debris, sparking fierce criticism from netizens who called the display “insensitive” and “disturbing.”

According to a few reports, organisers claimed the theme was intended as a tribute to the victims of the tragic crash and the rescue workers who risked their lives at the site. However, the recreation of a real-life tragedy as part of a festive celebration has drawn widespread condemnation, with many accusing the organisers of crossing ethical lines for publicity.

Viral Video Draws Sharp Backlash Online

Not all Bongs, but Bongs always 🤡 pic.twitter.com/pjGnf594pI — desi mojito (@desimojito) October 3, 2025

The viral video shows the pandal with half an aircraft model lodged into a building-like setup, mirroring the June 12 crash of an Air India flight in Ahmedabad.

Outraged users flooded social media with harsh criticism. One wrote, “I’m just trying to imagine the meeting where everyone actually agreed this was a good idea.” Another commented, “Turning a site associated with such a tragedy into a pandal theme is deeply insensitive.”

Several others echoed the same sentiment, questioning why organisers continue to use real-life tragedies for festival décor. One user said, “How absolutely sad is that! How much trauma would it cause the families of the victims?” Another remarked, “Celebrate the divine and honour the departed with compassion, not by recreating their pain.”

Organisers Face Backlash

The outrage only intensified as the video spread further. Angry users called the act “shameful” and “tone-deaf,” with some even demanding action against those responsible. One visibly upset viewer posted, “Whosoever has approved this should be arrested immediately.”

The Air India tragedy being referenced occurred on June 12, when Flight AI17, a London-bound Boeing 787-8, crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel building in Ahmedabad, mere seconds after take-off. The crash claimed 260 lives, including 241 passengers and crew members and 19 people on the ground, making it one of the most catastrophic air disasters in India’s recent memory.

As the debate rages on, many online users are urging festival organisers to exercise sensitivity while selecting themes that align with the spirit of devotion and respect, rather than turning real-life pain into visual spectacle.