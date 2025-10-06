Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingWATCH: West Bengal Durga Puja Pandal Sparks Outrage For Recreating Air India Crash Scene

WATCH: West Bengal Durga Puja Pandal Sparks Outrage For Recreating Air India Crash Scene

A Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal has triggered massive outrage for recreating the tragic Air India plane crash scene, with social media users calling it “insensitive” and “disturbing.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 02:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal’s Hooghly district has stirred a wave of anger and disbelief online after a video surfaced showing it designed around the devastating Air India plane crash. The clip, widely shared on social media, captures a broken aircraft structure surrounded by artificial flames and debris, sparking fierce criticism from netizens who called the display “insensitive” and “disturbing.”

According to a few reports, organisers claimed the theme was intended as a tribute to the victims of the tragic crash and the rescue workers who risked their lives at the site. However, the recreation of a real-life tragedy as part of a festive celebration has drawn widespread condemnation, with many accusing the organisers of crossing ethical lines for publicity.

ALSO READ: Pune's Woman Bartender Juggles Fire Bottles With Toddler In Arms — WATCH

Viral Video Draws Sharp Backlash Online

The viral video shows the pandal with half an aircraft model lodged into a building-like setup, mirroring the June 12 crash of an Air India flight in Ahmedabad.

Outraged users flooded social media with harsh criticism. One wrote, “I’m just trying to imagine the meeting where everyone actually agreed this was a good idea.” Another commented, “Turning a site associated with such a tragedy into a pandal theme is deeply insensitive.”

Several others echoed the same sentiment, questioning why organisers continue to use real-life tragedies for festival décor. One user said, “How absolutely sad is that! How much trauma would it cause the families of the victims?” Another remarked, “Celebrate the divine and honour the departed with compassion, not by recreating their pain.”

Organisers Face Backlash

The outrage only intensified as the video spread further. Angry users called the act “shameful” and “tone-deaf,” with some even demanding action against those responsible. One visibly upset viewer posted, “Whosoever has approved this should be arrested immediately.”

The Air India tragedy being referenced occurred on June 12, when Flight AI17, a London-bound Boeing 787-8, crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel building in Ahmedabad, mere seconds after take-off. The crash claimed 260 lives, including 241 passengers and crew members and 19 people on the ground, making it one of the most catastrophic air disasters in India’s recent memory.

As the debate rages on, many online users are urging festival organisers to exercise sensitivity while selecting themes that align with the spirit of devotion and respect, rather than turning real-life pain into visual spectacle.

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 02:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending News Durga Puja Pandal Controversy Air India Crash Pandal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
France's New PM Sebastian Lecornu Resigns Within A Month In The Job
France's New PM Sebastian Lecornu Resigns Within A Month In The Job
India
Shoe Thrown At CJI Gavai During Court Proceedings
Shoe Thrown At CJI Gavai During Court Proceedings
Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
India
Leh Violence: Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
Advertisement

Videos

BJP MP Khagen Murmu Injured During Stone Attack In Jalpaiguri | ABP News
Maharashtra: Train Catches Fire In Nanded, Reason Remains Unclear | ABP News
Car Catches Destructive Fire In Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh | ABP News
Lawyer Attempts Physical Violence, Thretens Supreme Court Judge | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Election Dates To Be Announced Today, Clash Over Seats Continue | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget