Uncle Salman Khan Visits Arbaaz & Sshura Khan’s Newborn Baby Girl At Hospital; WATCH

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted outside PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Monday as he arrived to visit his sister-in-law Sshura Khan and her newborn baby girl, accompanied by brother Arbaaz Khan.

The actor, known for his busy schedule, made sure to spend time with his family despite commitments like hosting Bigg Boss 19 and shooting for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan.

Salman Khan Visits Arbaaz's Newborn Baby Girl

The video captured Salman arriving in his car, surrounded by tight security. Since the newborn’s arrival, several family members have visited the hospital, including Salman's mother Salma Khan, brother Sohail Khan, sisters Alvira and Arpita, and Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan, to meet the little bundle of joy and the new mother.

Social Media Wishes

Earlier, Maheep Kapoor, wife of Sanjay Kapoor and mother of Shanaya Kapoor, congratulated the new parents with an adorable social media post.

She shared a previously unseen video of Arbaaz dancing with Sanjay to the track Kayamat, captioning it: "Baby girl (dance, evil eye and red heart emojis) Congratulations @sshurakhan @arbaazkhanofficial"

Celebrating the Arrival

Prior to the baby’s birth, Arbaaz and Sshura hosted a baby shower in Mumbai, attended by close family and friends. Salman, Sohail, Sohail’s son Nirvan Khan, sister Arpita, and actress Iulia Vantur were present, along with actresses Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair, Gauhar Khan, and other Khan family members.

A Look at the Couple’s Journey

Refreshing memories, Arbaaz had announced Sshura’s first pregnancy in June 2025. The couple initially met on the sets of Patna Shukla, where Sshura worked as a makeup artist. After falling in love, they married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in December 2023.

Arbaaz was previously married to actress Malaika Arora, with whom he shares a 22-year-old son, Arhaan.