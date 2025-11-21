Villagers Make Thieves Dance To Zubeen Garg Song For Hours In Assam | Watch Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Normally, when someone commits a crime, we think of punishments like going to jail or getting fined. But have you ever heard of a punishment where the criminal is told to dance? Something like this happened in Assam’s Sivasagar district, and the whole internet is laughing about it. Two young thieves were caught by villagers, and instead of beating them or handing them over right away, the locals made them dance for two full hours. When the men finally became tired, the villagers even treated them kindly. Now, the video of this strange punishment is going viral.

Thieves Forced To Dance To A Zubeen Garg Song

The video is said to be from Dhayli village in Sivasagar. In the clip, the two young men are dancing under the hot sun. The villagers had caught them stealing and decided their punishment would be to dance non-stop to a popular song by Assam’s famous singer, Zubeen Garg. Both men look exhausted and stressed, but the crowd keeps telling them to continue.

Two young thieves were caught by locals in Dhaiali, Sivasagar — and the ‘punishment’ was legendary.

Many people are seen standing around, some watching and some recording the whole thing on their phones. From their tired expressions and slow steps, it is clear they are dancing because they are being forced, not because they want to.

Villagers Gave Them Tea And Biscuits Before Calling The Police

After the long and tiring dance, the villagers finally stopped the punishment. They offered the thieves tea and biscuits to help them recover.

Only after this break did they hand both men over to the police. The video of this unusual punishment is now spreading quickly on social media, and people are reacting with funny comments.

One person wrote, “Performance so good, even the bird came out of its home to watch them” Another user posted, “Affiliative humour; alive & kicking”

This unusual punishment has sparked laughter, debate, and curiosity online, proving that not every crime ends with a typical punishment.