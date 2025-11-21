Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Palaash Muchhal Proposes To Smriti Mandhana Inside Women's World Cup Final Stadium

WATCH: Palaash Muchhal Proposes To Smriti Mandhana Inside Women's World Cup Final Stadium

Smriti Mandhana received a surprise proposal from Palaash Muchhal where India won the ICC Women's World Cup. Check out the video uploaded by the latter on Instagram.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 03:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Smriti Mandhana had an unforgettable evening at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025 when she lifted the ICC Women's World Cup with India.

She has now had another memorable evening at the venue, and this time for personal reasons. 

Indian filmmaker and music composer, Palaash Muchhal, proposed Mandhana inside the DY Patil Stadium right at the centre of the pitch. Check out the video:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Palaash Muchhal (@palash_muchhal)

Muchhal captioned the Instagram post 'She said yes ❤️ 💍'. Fans flooded the comments, congratulating the couple. The post, as of this writing, has over 493 thousand likes and nearly 9,500 comments.

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Mucchal Tie The Knot On Sunday

It is worth noting that Mandhana had already revealed her engagement with Palash Mucchal on November 20, 2025 via an Instagram reel.

The video of the proposal appears to have only been uploaded now.

It showcases Smriti Mandhana being led inside the stadium by Palash Muchhal, blindfolded. They walk over to the pitch, Palash removes her blindfold and gets down on one knee, proposing the star Indian cricketer.

The couple is set to tie the knot on this Sunday, that is November 23, 2025. This is almost two months after she lifted India's first-ever ICC Women's World Cup. 

Smriti Mandhana World Cup 2025 Stats

Mandhana wrapped up the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as India's top-scorer, and overall the second highest run-scorer of the tournament with 434 runs in 9 innings. 

She hit 50 fours and 9 sixes, and her highest score came against New Zealand in a group stage encounter, where she hit 109 runs off 95 deliveries.

In the final, against South Africa, Smriti Mandhana hit 45 runs off 58 deliveries, forming a crucial 100+ run opening stand with Shafali Verma.

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 03:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Women's World Cup DY Patil Stadium Women's World Cup Final Smriti Mandhana Engagement Palash Mucchal Palash Mucchel Proposal Video Smriti Mandhana Proposal Video Smriti Mandhana Instagram Palash Mucchal Instagram
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Blast At Boiler Factory In Pakistan's Faisalabad Kills 15; Several Injured
Blast At Boiler Factory In Pakistan's Faisalabad Kills 15; Several Injured
Cities
Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas
Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas
Cricket
Rishabh Pant Reveals India Is Ready With Shubman Gill’s Replacement For IND vs SA 2nd Test
Rishabh Pant Reveals India Is Ready With Shubman Gill’s Replacement For IND vs SA 2nd Test
Cities
Class 11 Girl Dies By Suicide In MP, Alleges 'Torture' By Male Teacher In Note
Class 11 Girl Dies By Suicide In MP, Alleges 'Torture' By Male Teacher In Note
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Set To Depart For South Africa To Attend G20 Summit And Hold Key Bilateral Meetings
Political Clash Escalates In Bengal As BJP Says Mamata Fears Losing Power Over SIR Process
Speeding Car Runs Over Woman Near Prem Mandir In Vrindavan, CCTV Shows Overtaking Gone Wrong
Assam Elephant Rescue, Mohan Bhagwat’s Big Statement And Major National Incidents Spark Debate
PM Kisan Crop Insurance Scheme Expanded; Farmers To Get Relief For Wildlife Damage And Disasters
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Smoothens Road To Kabul, But It Will Always Pass Through Islamabad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget