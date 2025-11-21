WATCH: Palaash Muchhal Proposes To Smriti Mandhana Inside Women's World Cup Final Stadium

Smriti Mandhana had an unforgettable evening at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025 when she lifted the ICC Women's World Cup with India.

She has now had another memorable evening at the venue, and this time for personal reasons.

Indian filmmaker and music composer, Palaash Muchhal, proposed Mandhana inside the DY Patil Stadium right at the centre of the pitch. Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palaash Muchhal (@palash_muchhal)

Muchhal captioned the Instagram post 'She said yes ❤️ 💍'. Fans flooded the comments, congratulating the couple. The post, as of this writing, has over 493 thousand likes and nearly 9,500 comments.

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Mucchal Tie The Knot On Sunday

It is worth noting that Mandhana had already revealed her engagement with Palash Mucchal on November 20, 2025 via an Instagram reel.

The video of the proposal appears to have only been uploaded now.

It showcases Smriti Mandhana being led inside the stadium by Palash Muchhal, blindfolded. They walk over to the pitch, Palash removes her blindfold and gets down on one knee, proposing the star Indian cricketer.

The couple is set to tie the knot on this Sunday, that is November 23, 2025. This is almost two months after she lifted India's first-ever ICC Women's World Cup.

Smriti Mandhana World Cup 2025 Stats

Mandhana wrapped up the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as India's top-scorer, and overall the second highest run-scorer of the tournament with 434 runs in 9 innings.

She hit 50 fours and 9 sixes, and her highest score came against New Zealand in a group stage encounter, where she hit 109 runs off 95 deliveries.

In the final, against South Africa, Smriti Mandhana hit 45 runs off 58 deliveries, forming a crucial 100+ run opening stand with Shafali Verma.