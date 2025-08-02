On Cam: 39-Year-Old Man Collapses During Gym Workout In Pune, Dies

A routine morning workout turned fatal for a 39-year-old man at a popular gym in Chinchwad, sparking shock and concern across the local fitness community. Milind Kulkarni, a resident of Chinchwad, collapsed suddenly around 7:15 AM on Friday while working out at Nitrro Gym. A disturbing video from the gym’s CCTV system, now circulating on social media, captures the moment he appeared dizzy and fell while walking toward the water cooler.

Pune Resident Collapses In Gym

Gym staff and fellow members rushed to his aid and transported him to a nearby private hospital. He was later shifted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) in Pimpri, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Dr. Rajendra Wable, Dean of YCMH, confirmed that a post-mortem was conducted. “Initial findings point to a heart attack as the cause of death. The deceased had cardiac blockages ranging from 60 to 70 percent, which may not have been diagnosed earlier,” Dr. Wable said.

Kulkarni’s sudden death has raised concerns about undetected heart conditions, especially in individuals engaging in strenuous physical activity. Fitness experts are urging gym-goers, particularly those over 35, to undergo regular cardiac screenings before beginning intense exercise routines.

Police have not registered any foul play in the incident and are treating it as a natural death. A final report is awaited following the completion of forensic and medical reviews.





Caught On Camera: Man Dies Of Heart Attack At Chinchwad Gym; Had 60–70% Arterial Blockage pic.twitter.com/RVg7Bs4JfZ — Pune First (@Pune_First) August 2, 2025



ALSO READ: Malayalam Actor Kalabhavan Navas, Found Dead In Kochi Hotel; Heart Attack Suspected

Precautions

With a growing number of people hitting the gym to stay fit, health experts are urging caution amid concerns over incidents of cardiac arrest during workouts. According to doctors, taking the right precautions can significantly lower the risk and improve emergency response outcomes. They advise individuals—particularly those over 35 or with a family history of heart disease—to undergo a basic health check-up before beginning any high-intensity exercise regimen. Proper warm-up routines, avoiding overexertion and being attentive to warning signs such as chest pain, dizziness or shortness of breath are critical.