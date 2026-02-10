Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingBrain Teaser: Can You Spot The Yellow Rose Among Yellow Daisies In 10 Seconds?

Brain Teaser: Can You Spot The Yellow Rose Among Yellow Daisies In 10 Seconds?

Test your observation skills! Can you spot the hidden yellow rose among yellow daisies in under 10 seconds?

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 09:13 PM (IST)

A new optical illusion puzzle challenges readers to spot a hidden flower in a basket full of yellow daisies. Among the bright blooms, a single yellow rose is subtly placed, blending in with the surrounding daisies. The task: find the yellow rose in under 10 seconds. This puzzle tests observation skills, attention to detail, and problem-solving abilities, challenging the brain to process visual information quickly. Only those with sharp eyesight and keen focus are likely to succeed within the time limit.Brain Teaser: Can You Spot The Yellow Rose Among Yellow Daisies In 10 Seconds?

Benefits of Optical Illusions

Engaging with optical illusions improves mental agility, focus, and pattern recognition, while also boosting creativity. Regular practice can enhance the brain’s ability to process visual information and spot subtle differences in everyday life.

Challenge and Answer

Carefully study the image and try to spot the hidden yellow rose. For those who cannot find it immediately, take another close look. The yellow rose blooms among the daisies, and once spotted, it is a satisfying exercise for visual recognition and quick thinking.


Brain Teaser: Can You Spot The Yellow Rose Among Yellow Daisies In 10 Seconds?

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 09:13 PM (IST)
Optical Illusion Brain Teaser Yellow Rose
