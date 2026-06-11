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HomeTrendingDoctor Who Made Genital Comment At Pranit Show Dated Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Badoni? Chats Go Viral

Doctor Who Made Genital Comment At Pranit Show Dated Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Badoni? Chats Go Viral

Social media platforms, particularly Reddit and X, have been flooded with screenshots and audio clips claiming to show Pawar’s alleged relationships and personal conversations.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 02:26 PM (IST)

Fresh controversy has erupted around doctor and influencer Sejal Pawar, who recently faced backlash over her remarks on male cadavers during comedian Pranit More’s stand-up show, after alleged chats linking her to cricketers Prithvi Shaw and Ayush Badoni surfaced online.

Social media platforms, particularly Reddit and X, have been flooded with screenshots and audio clips claiming to show Pawar’s alleged relationships and personal conversations. The viral posts have sparked intense speculation, with several users alleging that the doctor dated multiple cricketers.

The conversation started after a person on X wrote that their friend studied at the same college where the woman worked. "My friend studies at KEM and these chats went viral in their college GC last year... Apparently, she cheated on multiple guys and she uses ppl like tissue paper," the user posted.

However, the authenticity of the chats has not been independently verified, and there is no confirmation that the accounts featured in the screenshots belong to the individuals named in the posts. Neither Shaw nor Badoni has publicly reacted to the viral claims so far.

Sejal Kumar Faces Social Outrage

The controversy comes days after Pawar drew criticism over comments made during an audience interaction at Pranit More’s comedy show. In the viral clip, she joked about comparing the private parts of male cadavers during anatomy sessions, triggering outrage online and criticism from several medical professionals and students.

As backlash intensified, Pawar issued a public apology on Instagram, saying she took responsibility for her remarks and acknowledged that her words may have been interpreted differently from what she intended.

The latest round of viral claims has further amplified online scrutiny around Pawar, with social media users continuing to debate issues of ethics, privacy and accountability amid the growing controversy.

 

Before You Go

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prithvi Shaw Ayush Badoni Pranit More Pranit More Show Sejal Kumar
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