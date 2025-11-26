Schoolboy Turns iPhone Box Into Lunch Box, Leaves Teacher Speeechless: Watch Viral Video

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingSchoolboy Turns iPhone Box Into Lunch Box, Leaves Teacher Speeechless: Watch Viral Video

The room erupts as the lid is lifted. Instead of a shiny gadget, the box contains parathas wrapped neatly in food paper, perfectly arranged like a premium Apple product unboxing.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 07:48 PM (IST)
A student showing up to class with an iPhone box might sound like a classic school flex, and that’s exactly what his teacher thought—until she opened it. The surprising reveal has now made the classroom moment a viral internet favourite.

The Viral Unboxing Moment

The video, which is spreading rapidly across social media, begins with the boy casually guarding the sleek Apple box as if it holds something priceless. His teacher, noticing the unusual sight, pauses and asks, “What is inside this box?”

The student replies with absolute seriousness, “Ma’am, parathas (Lunch).”

Assuming it’s another classroom joke, she tells him to open it. The room erupts as the lid is lifted. Instead of a shiny gadget, the box contains parathas wrapped neatly in food paper, perfectly arranged like a premium Apple product unboxing.

Caught between disbelief and amusement, the teacher fires back, “Who packed this? Does this even look like a lunch box?”

The boy calmly responds, “Ma’am, I packed it myself.”

Classmates lean over their benches to get a closer look at the now-iconic ‘iPhone tiffin’, turning the moment into instant meme material.

Internet Reacts

Online, the clip has sparked a flood of reactions, with users praising the boy’s creativity while also roasting the situation in classic internet style.

Many hailed it as a smart and sustainable reuse hack, with one user suggesting his regular tiffin must have broken and this was the perfect Plan B. Others joked about the “Rs 1.5 lakh lunch box” and the “premium vibes” the student brought to class.

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 07:45 PM (IST)
Viral Video Schoolboy Iphone Box Iphone Box Turned Into Lunchbox
