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English NewsTrendingVisa Rejected? Indian Creator Shares 3 Mistakes Behind Her Schengen Visa Refusal, Check What To Avoid

Visa Rejected? Indian Creator Shares 3 Mistakes Behind Her Schengen Visa Refusal, Check What To Avoid

Schengen visa rejected? Indian creator Garima Singh shares three reasons behind her refusal and key mistakes travellers should avoid while applying.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 01:21 PM (IST)

An Indian content creator has opened up about her Schengen visa rejection, sharing three reasons she was given for the refusal and warning other travellers not to repeat the same mistakes. 

Garima Singh shared her experience in a video on Instagram, where she explained what went wrong with her application. Her post has drawn attention to the importance of presenting consistent travel and personal details while applying for a Schengen visa. 

“Don’t make the mistakes I made!” she warned while discussing her experience. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Garima Singh | Solo Travel Filmmaker (@girrlwithagimbal)

Itinerary Was Considered Unreliable 

According to Singh, the first reason mentioned in her rejection was related to her travel itinerary. 

“Teen reason mujhe mile hain. Pehla reason ye mila hai ki that your itinerary is not reliable,” she said. 

The comment indicated that the travel plan submitted as part of her application was considered unreliable or inconsistent by the visa authorities. 

For travellers applying for a Schengen visa, the itinerary forms an important part of the application. Singh's experience highlights why applicants need to pay close attention to the travel plans and supporting details they submit. 

Purpose Of Stay And Hotel Booking Questioned 

Singh said the second issue concerned the purpose of her stay and her accommodation arrangements. 

“Doosra reason usne bataya ki your stay is also not reliable, like purpose of stay. Toh maine ChatGPT kiya ki what does that supposed to mean? Toh usme bola ki hotel accommodation temporary sound kar rahe hain,” she said. 

According to the explanation she received, her hotel accommodation may have appeared temporary or doubtful, raising questions about the purpose and arrangements for her trip. 

Name Spelling Error In Document 

The third issue was a document containing an incorrect spelling of Singh's name. She blamed the mistake on the visa agent she had hired to handle the application. 

“What was the point of hiring an agent agar ye silly mistake toh main khud hi kar leti bhai? Maine kisi ko paise diye hain ki ye beavkufi kar? (What was the point of hiring an agent. I could have made such silly mistakes myself. Why did I pay someone for this foolishness?)” she said. 

The creator's experience also serves as a reminder to check personal information and documents carefully before submitting a visa application, even when an agent is handling the process. 

Creator Shares More Schengen Visa Tips 

In the caption accompanying her post, Singh shared additional points for people planning to apply for a Schengen visa. 

“Don’t show multiple professions without establishing one clear primary profession,” she warned. She also pointed to “sudden income jumps” without proper documentation as a potential concern.  

Singh further said that having a high bank balance or a strong ITR does not automatically guarantee a successful visa application. 

She also highlighted an “unnecessarily long Schengen trip” as one factor that can contribute to a rejection, particularly when someone is travelling for the first time. 

Her post has offered a candid account of her own visa experience while drawing attention to the importance of consistency across travel plans, professional details, financial information and submitted documents.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending News Garima Singh Schengen Visa Rejected Visa Mistakes
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