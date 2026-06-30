Ring Camera Captures Dog Escaping Moments Before Ceiling Collapses Inside Texas Home

A home security camera captured a tense moment when a family dog walked out of a living room just seconds before part of the ceiling collapsed inside a Texas home. The footage, shared by ABC News, shows the dog leaving the room after the ceiling began to creak, narrowly avoiding the falling drywall.

Ring camera captures the close call

The incident was recorded by a Ring security camera installed inside the house. As the video begins, the dog calmly exits the living room while unusual creaking sounds can be heard overhead. Moments later, large sections of drywall fall from the ceiling, crashing onto the floor where the pet had been only seconds earlier

Not a lucky escape. The dog clearly hears the sound of things going wrong. https://t.co/W0r1TGrdfb — Charles Arthur (@charlesarthur) June 30, 2026

The video quickly gained attention online, with many viewers pointing to the dog's apparent instinct to move away before the collapse.

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Dog narrowly avoids the collapse

The timing of the dog's exit has become the focal point of the viral clip. By the time the ceiling gave way, the animal had already left the room, avoiding the falling debris.

The footage captures how rapidly an everyday situation can turn dangerous and highlights the value of home security cameras in recording unexpected incidents.

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Video draws widespread attention

ABC News shared the footage on its social media platforms, where it has generated significant engagement. Many users reacted to the dog's fortunate escape and the dramatic sequence of events captured on camera.

The clip ends after the ceiling collapses inside the Texas home, leaving viewers stunned by how narrowly the pet escaped injury.