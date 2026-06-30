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English NewsTrendingRing Camera Captures Dog Escaping Moments Before Ceiling Collapses Inside Texas Home

Ring Camera Captures Dog Escaping Moments Before Ceiling Collapses Inside Texas Home

A Ring camera captured a dog leaving a Texas living room moments before the ceiling collapsed. Watch the viral video and see the dramatic escape.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 04:14 PM (IST)

A home security camera captured a tense moment when a family dog walked out of a living room just seconds before part of the ceiling collapsed inside a Texas home. The footage, shared by ABC News, shows the dog leaving the room after the ceiling began to creak, narrowly avoiding the falling drywall. 

Ring camera captures the close call 

The incident was recorded by a Ring security camera installed inside the house. As the video begins, the dog calmly exits the living room while unusual creaking sounds can be heard overhead. Moments later, large sections of drywall fall from the ceiling, crashing onto the floor where the pet had been only seconds earlier

The video quickly gained attention online, with many viewers pointing to the dog's apparent instinct to move away before the collapse. 

ALSO READ: 'You're From F***ing India': Indian Tourists Confront Bangladeshi Waiter In Italy Over Racist Slur

Dog narrowly avoids the collapse 

The timing of the dog's exit has become the focal point of the viral clip. By the time the ceiling gave way, the animal had already left the room, avoiding the falling debris. 

The footage captures how rapidly an everyday situation can turn dangerous and highlights the value of home security cameras in recording unexpected incidents. 

ALSO READ: China Zoo Paints Donkey As Zebra, Video Goes Viral

Video draws widespread attention 

ABC News shared the footage on its social media platforms, where it has generated significant engagement. Many users reacted to the dog's fortunate escape and the dramatic sequence of events captured on camera. 

The clip ends after the ceiling collapses inside the Texas home, leaving viewers stunned by how narrowly the pet escaped injury. 

Before You Go

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
World News Texas News Viral Dog Video Texas Ceiling Collapse Dog Escapes Ceiling Collapse
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