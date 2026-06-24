A group of Indian women confronted a restaurant employee in Italy who allegedly made offensive remarks about India and Indian customers. The incident was recorded and shared online, drawing significant support.
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A viral video shows Indian tourists in Italy confronting a waiter over alleged anti-India remarks, forcing him to issue an apology.
- Indian women confronted Italian waiter over derogatory remarks about India.
- Waiter used offensive language, then apologized reluctantly after police arrived.
- Social media users widely supported women for confronting prejudice.
A group of Indian women visiting Italy has won widespread support on social media after confronting a restaurant employee who allegedly made offensive remarks about India and Indian customers. The incident, recorded on video and later shared online, has sparked conversations about discrimination faced by travellers abroad and the importance of standing up against prejudice.
The footage, posted by Instagram user “@khushicupcake5,” captures a tense exchange between the tourists and a waiter at a restaurant. The women can be seen challenging the staff member after he allegedly used derogatory language while referring to India.
Heated Exchange Captured On Camera
According to the viral video, the confrontation began after the waiter allegedly referred to the group as being from “f***ing India.” The women immediately objected to the remark and demanded an explanation, making it clear that comments targeting their nationality were unacceptable.
As emotions ran high, the waiter responded, “Fk off you, call the police, I’m out of here.” One of the women quickly pushed back, saying, “You know what? Mind your language. We are ladies first of all, okay?”
The disagreement intensified when the waiter allegedly continued with another remark directed at the group, saying, “Everybody carrying this country badly, you carry country badly. You are from the f*ing India.”
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Women Demand Accountability
Refusing to let the comments pass without challenge, the women continued to confront the waiter over his language and behaviour.
One of the tourists, identified as Dubey, urged him to show basic courtesy and respect. “Mr Hossain, be respectful. You should know how to respect women,” she said during the exchange.
The situation eventually attracted police attention, leading to intervention at the scene. Following the involvement of authorities, the waiter offered an apology for his remarks.
When pressed to clarify his statement, he said, “I’m sorry for abusing India.”
However, several social media users who watched the video later argued that the apology appeared reluctant and lacked sincerity.
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Social Media Backs Tourists
The video quickly gained traction across social media platforms, drawing praise for the women’s response to the alleged insult.
The post resonated with many users, who applauded the group for refusing to stay silent. One commenter wrote, “What you did was truly courageous.”
Others encouraged the women to pursue formal action, while several users urged travellers to avoid businesses that engage in discriminatory behaviour.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What incident sparked widespread support for a group of Indian women visiting Italy?
What kind of remarks did the restaurant employee allegedly make?
The waiter allegedly referred to the group as being from 'f***ing India' and claimed they 'carry country badly.' He also used derogatory language when confronted.
How did the women respond to the waiter's comments?
The women immediately objected to the derogatory language and demanded an explanation. They continued to confront the waiter, urging him to show basic courtesy and respect for women.
Did the waiter apologize for his remarks?
Yes, following police intervention, the waiter offered an apology, stating, 'I’m sorry for abusing India.' However, many social media users found the apology reluctant and insincere.
What was the social media reaction to the incident?
The video gained widespread traction, with many users praising the women for standing up to the alleged insult. It sparked conversations about discrimination and inspired calls for accountability.