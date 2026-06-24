Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrending'You're From F***ing India': Indian Tourists Confront Bangladeshi Waiter In Italy Over Racist Slur

'You're From F***ing India': Indian Tourists Confront Bangladeshi Waiter In Italy Over Racist Slur

A viral video shows Indian tourists in Italy confronting a waiter over alleged anti-India remarks, forcing him to issue an apology.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian women confronted Italian waiter over derogatory remarks about India.
  • Waiter used offensive language, then apologized reluctantly after police arrived.
  • Social media users widely supported women for confronting prejudice.

A group of Indian women visiting Italy has won widespread support on social media after confronting a restaurant employee who allegedly made offensive remarks about India and Indian customers. The incident, recorded on video and later shared online, has sparked conversations about discrimination faced by travellers abroad and the importance of standing up against prejudice.

The footage, posted by Instagram user “@khushicupcake5,” captures a tense exchange between the tourists and a waiter at a restaurant. The women can be seen challenging the staff member after he allegedly used derogatory language while referring to India.

Heated Exchange Captured On Camera

According to the viral video, the confrontation began after the waiter allegedly referred to the group as being from “f***ing India.” The women immediately objected to the remark and demanded an explanation, making it clear that comments targeting their nationality were unacceptable.

As emotions ran high, the waiter responded, “Fk off you, call the police, I’m out of here.” One of the women quickly pushed back, saying, “You know what? Mind your language. We are ladies first of all, okay?”

The disagreement intensified when the waiter allegedly continued with another remark directed at the group, saying, “Everybody carrying this country badly, you carry country badly. You are from the f*ing India.”

ALSO READ: 'Remain Vigilant': India Advises Against Non-Essential Travel To Iran Over Security Concerns

Women Demand Accountability

Refusing to let the comments pass without challenge, the women continued to confront the waiter over his language and behaviour.

One of the tourists, identified as Dubey, urged him to show basic courtesy and respect. “Mr Hossain, be respectful. You should know how to respect women,” she said during the exchange.

The situation eventually attracted police attention, leading to intervention at the scene. Following the involvement of authorities, the waiter offered an apology for his remarks.

When pressed to clarify his statement, he said, “I’m sorry for abusing India.”

However, several social media users who watched the video later argued that the apology appeared reluctant and lacked sincerity.

ALSO READ: 'They're Wrong': Trump Insists Iran Agreed To Nuclear Inspections, Threatens To Scrap Talks

Social Media Backs Tourists

The video quickly gained traction across social media platforms, drawing praise for the women’s response to the alleged insult.

The post resonated with many users, who applauded the group for refusing to stay silent. One commenter wrote, “What you did was truly courageous.”

Others encouraged the women to pursue formal action, while several users urged travellers to avoid businesses that engage in discriminatory behaviour.

Before You Go

Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident sparked widespread support for a group of Indian women visiting Italy?

A group of Indian women confronted a restaurant employee in Italy who allegedly made offensive remarks about India and Indian customers. The incident was recorded and shared online, drawing significant support.

What kind of remarks did the restaurant employee allegedly make?

The waiter allegedly referred to the group as being from 'f***ing India' and claimed they 'carry country badly.' He also used derogatory language when confronted.

How did the women respond to the waiter's comments?

The women immediately objected to the derogatory language and demanded an explanation. They continued to confront the waiter, urging him to show basic courtesy and respect for women.

Did the waiter apologize for his remarks?

Yes, following police intervention, the waiter offered an apology, stating, 'I’m sorry for abusing India.' However, many social media users found the apology reluctant and insincere.

What was the social media reaction to the incident?

The video gained widespread traction, with many users praising the women for standing up to the alleged insult. It sparked conversations about discrimination and inspired calls for accountability.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 24 Jun 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Italy Anti-India INDIA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Trending
'You're From F***ing India': Indian Tourists Confront Bangladeshi Waiter In Italy Over Racist Slur
'You're From F***ing India': Indian Tourists Confront Bangladeshi Waiter In Italy Over Racist Slur
Trending
China Zoo Paints Donkey As Zebra, Video Goes Viral 
China Zoo Paints Donkey As Zebra, Video Goes Viral 
Trending
Why You Can't Stop Scrolling: Science Behind TikTok's Grip On Your Brain
Why You Can't Stop Scrolling: Science Behind TikTok's Grip On Your Brain
Trending
'Focus On Your Own Popularity': Meloni Fires Back At Trump Over 'Begging' For Photo Remark
'Focus On Your Own Popularity': Meloni Fires Back At Trump Over 'Begging' For Photo Remark
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Prashant Kishor Meets Bharat Tiwari's Family Ahead of Mahapanchayat in Bhojpur
Mumbai Rains Turn Fatal: Passenger Stabbed to Death in Local Train Amid Monsoon Chaos
Breaking: Swami Prasad Maurya's Remarks on Ram Temple Trigger Political and Religious Storm
Ram Temple Donation Row: Court Hearing Today, Champat Rai Seen Active Amid Probe
Pune Crime: Pune Builder’s Son Murder Case: Fiancée and Alleged Lover Arrested
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget