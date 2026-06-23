China Zoo Paints Donkey As Zebra, Video Goes Viral 

A wildlife park in eastern China has come under fire after visitors discovered that one of its supposed zebras was actually a donkey painted with black stripes, triggering widespread ridicule online.

Videos from Qingyun Mountain Folk Custom Amusement Park in Anqiu, Weifang, showed the animal with crudely applied stripes that failed to hide its long ears and other unmistakable features. Visitors quickly noticed the deception, especially after spotting other donkeys housed nearby.

Donkey Painted Like Zebra at Chinese Zoo Sparks Reactions Online pic.twitter.com/sKvs8s6nUy — Iamelizabeth (@elizabethblogng) June 22, 2026

As clips of the “zebra” spread across social media, the park faced a barrage of criticism. In response, a staff member claimed the animal was never meant to be passed off as a real zebra. According to the employee, the painted donkey was intended as a light-hearted “cosplay” attraction designed to entertain visitors, adding that no sign outside the enclosure claimed it was a genuine zebra.

The employee also admitted that the park had experimented with similar makeovers in the past.

The incident is the latest in a string of bizarre cases involving Chinese zoos and amusement parks. In 2025, another park in Shandong province drew criticism after exhibiting a donkey painted to resemble a zebra. A year earlier, Taizhou Zoo sparked outrage by dyeing two chow chow dogs black and orange to mimic tigers.

Animal rights activists accused the zoo of cruelty, but officials defended the practice, arguing that people colour their hair and that natural dyes could be used safely on long-haired dogs. In another controversial episode in 2024, visitors at a zoo in Shanwei discovered that animals being showcased as pandas were actually dogs painted in black-and-white markings.

The latest “zebra” controversy has once again reignited debates over animal welfare and deceptive attractions, while social media users mocked the park’s unusual attempt at creativity.