Woman Lands 'Dream Job', Later Firm Cancels Offer Letter On Asking For Vacation Leaves

Workplace culture has really evolved after the COVID-19 pandemic. The emphasis on work-life balance, better hiring practices, and overall empathy towards individuals has come into the spotlight.

In such an atmosphere, a company's recruitment style has become the talk of the town after a job seeker shared his conversation with the HR on social networking platform, Reddit.

The individual recounted how a company withdrew its job offer after they asked routine questions about employment benefits. The story has sparked widespread discussions online about toxic work environments and questionable hiring practices.

According to the Reddit user, the candidate had received an offer letter from a company they were eager to join. The document, however, raised immediate concerns as it mentioned only seven paid vacation days annually, and these were available only after completing one year of service.

Raising Questions Led To Rejection

Seeking clarity, the candidate emailed the company to inquire about other benefits such as sick leave and unpaid time off. They also asked if unpaid leave could be granted in emergencies during the first year.

The response, however, was unexpected - a rejection letter. The user wrote, “They replied with a rejection letter. I probably dodged a bullet.”

The post revealed further red flags during the hiring process. The company had previously pressed the candidate for their lowest salary expectation and expressed impatience when informed about a two-week notice period before joining, responding, “But we are in a hurry.”

Netizens React

The post resonated widely, igniting debates on labour rights, transparency, and workplace culture. One user commented, "Wow, 7 days of vacation after a year??? No wonder most of the working world is absolutely miserable!! What location is this?"

Another wrote, "Who knows if they were even the kind of company that pays salaries on time and at the agreed amount? Definitely dodged a bullet. You'd be looking for a new job pretty soon regardless."

Other users highlighted the inconsistency in workplace expectations. "It's crazy to me that companies don't want people to quit on them without notice but are unwilling to extend that courtesy to the other company losing that employee. You gotta give us 2 weeks notice, but let me help you burn a potential bridge in the process," one person observed.

Several commenters compared the vacation policy unfavourably with global standards. "7 days of vacation would be illegal in most countries of the world," wrote one. Another added, "Seven days off… after a year?! I’m so glad I’m European."

The Reddit user also revealed that the company’s HR later called to explain, saying, “sorry but the CEO got mad because of your questions.”

One netizen summed up the sentiment, writing, "My friend, you just dodged a nuclear MISSILE not just a bullet. When CEOs and those in positions of power get pissed when asked for clarification it’s best to steer clear of."

This episode has prompted conversations about workplace ethics and the importance of clear, fair employment policies. Many observers pointed out that candidates should feel comfortable seeking transparency about basic rights, and that companies penalising questions regarding benefits may indicate deeper issues with corporate culture and employee treatment.