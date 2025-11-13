Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingPakistan Newspaper Dawn Forgets To Delete ChatGPT Input In Story: Here's What Internet Has To Say

The Dawn newspaper is under fire after publishing a ChatGPT-style prompt in one of its reports. The mistake drew online jokes and criticism, raising fresh questions about AI’s growing role in newsrooms.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
Pakistan’s top English newspaper, Dawn, recently landed in trouble after readers found an AI prompt left inside one of its published news stories. The mistake happened in the Business section on November 12, in a report titled “Auto sales rev up in October.” The last paragraph clearly showed a ChatGPT-style message, proving the editors forgot to delete it before printing. 

This error went viral, and many people on X (formerly Twitter) pointed out how careless it was for such a major newspaper. Journalists and public figures also mocked the mistake online.

Dawn AI Blunder Invites Criticism

After the story was published, several X users shared screenshots of the last paragraph. The paragraph said something like: “If you want, I can also create an even snappier ‘front-page style’ version…” This made it obvious that AI had been used, and the editor forgot to remove the prompt before publishing.

Many people expressed concern, saying it was shocking to see such negligence from one of Pakistan’s oldest and most respected newspapers. The incident also made people question how much AI Dawn uses for editing and writing.

Journalist Omar Quraishi poked fun at the situation. He said that while he knew journalists used AI these days, this mistake was too much. Another journalist commented that the Business desk should have at least removed the last paragraph.

Former Federal Minister Shireen Mazari also reacted. She said the editors should have deleted the AI prompt so the newspaper could at least “keep some credibility.” Journalist Moeed Pirzada joked as well, saying Dawn needed “intelligence to use AI.”

Netizen Reacts To Dawn AI Editing Mistake 

Dawn’s silly mistake has quickly become a big topic online. Many people are now questioning how trustworthy big newspapers really are. Others are blaming editors for using too much AI instead of checking their work properly.

Several users on X (formerly Twitter) shared the error, and readers are feeling uneasy about it. One user named Man Aman Singh Chinna posted a screenshot of the mistake, and many people reacted to it. Here’s what people had to say.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 13 Nov 2025 10:34 AM (IST)
Trending AI TECHNOLOGY
