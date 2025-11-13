Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Pakistan’s top English newspaper, Dawn, recently landed in trouble after readers found an AI prompt left inside one of its published news stories. The mistake happened in the Business section on November 12, in a report titled “Auto sales rev up in October.” The last paragraph clearly showed a ChatGPT-style message, proving the editors forgot to delete it before printing.

This error went viral, and many people on X (formerly Twitter) pointed out how careless it was for such a major newspaper. Journalists and public figures also mocked the mistake online.

Dawn AI Blunder Invites Criticism

After the story was published, several X users shared screenshots of the last paragraph. The paragraph said something like: “If you want, I can also create an even snappier ‘front-page style’ version…” This made it obvious that AI had been used, and the editor forgot to remove the prompt before publishing.

Dawn really outdid themselves.. they used ChatGPT to write the article and forgot to delete the prompt from the final draft..level 😭🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/vhn5yGGfjs — Arfa Khan (@thearfakhan) November 12, 2025

Many people expressed concern, saying it was shocking to see such negligence from one of Pakistan’s oldest and most respected newspapers. The incident also made people question how much AI Dawn uses for editing and writing.

Journalist Omar Quraishi poked fun at the situation. He said that while he knew journalists used AI these days, this mistake was too much. Another journalist commented that the Business desk should have at least removed the last paragraph.

Former Federal Minister Shireen Mazari also reacted. She said the editors should have deleted the AI prompt so the newspaper could at least “keep some credibility.” Journalist Moeed Pirzada joked as well, saying Dawn needed “intelligence to use AI.”

Netizen Reacts To Dawn AI Editing Mistake

Dawn’s silly mistake has quickly become a big topic online. Many people are now questioning how trustworthy big newspapers really are. Others are blaming editors for using too much AI instead of checking their work properly. Several users on X (formerly Twitter) shared the error, and readers are feeling uneasy about it. One user named Man Aman Singh Chinna posted a screenshot of the mistake, and many people reacted to it. Here’s what people had to say.

My man had one job, must be looking for a new one now. — HITARTH C. (@Hitarth1994) November 12, 2025

Someone removed the em dashes and the word “quiet”. Full marks for that — Cdr Abhilash Tomy KC, NM (@abhilashtomy) November 12, 2025

They don't even know how to copy paste 🤣🤣 — Aravind (@aravind_trades) November 12, 2025

damnnnnn imagine the backlash the editor might get rn — Misha | video editor (@MishtifyMov) November 12, 2025

When natural stupidity takes the help of artificial intelligence. — Sam ALT Man (@k0ol1) November 12, 2025

All in all, taking the help of AI is fine until someone fully depends on it. This is a great example or a caution to people who regularly use AI to get their work done. It's best to keep your eyes open while handling tasks that hold utmost importance.