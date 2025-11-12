Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyTrump’s Truth Social AI Disagrees With Trump Himself, Says His Tariffs Hurt American Shoppers

Trump’s Truth Social AI Disagrees With Trump Himself, Says His Tariffs Hurt American Shoppers

Trump’s social media platform seems to be turning on him. Its new AI feature gave straight answers that clashed with Trump’s famous statements on trade, the 2020 vote, and more.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 01:47 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Donald Trump’s own social media platform, Truth Social, is now fact-checking him. The platform’s new AI search tool, made by Trump’s own company, has been giving answers that go against what Trump often says, as reported by The Independent. 

It disagreed with him on topics like tariffs, the 2020 election, and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The AI, created with help from the search company Perplexity, gave simple, factual answers that challenged Trump’s claims.

Truth Social AI Disagrees With Trump’s Tariff & Election Claims

The Independent reported that the AI tool on Truth Social was tested by asking it questions about Trump’s famous statements. When asked if Trump’s tariffs “cost Americans nothing,” the AI tool said that was false. 

It explained that tariffs are actually taxes on imports. U.S. companies pay them and then raise prices, so the real cost is passed on to American shoppers.

The AI tool was also asked about Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was “stolen” or “rigged.” It said there was no proof of that. 

According to the AI, courts, Trump’s own advisers, and official investigations all found no evidence that the election was stolen. This completely went against what Trump has been saying since 2020.

AI Tool Challenges Trump On Jan. 6 And Other Issues

The AI tool also disagreed with Trump on other topics like the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, rising grocery prices, and his claim that he helped end foreign wars. 

Trump has said these actions make him deserve a Nobel Peace Prize, but the AI tool did not back that idea.

Truth Social began testing its AI search tool in August, in partnership with Perplexity, a large AI-powered search engine supported by Jeff Bezos (founder of Amazon) and chip company Nvidia. Truth Social said this AI tool was made to give users access to “a lot more information.”

After the tool went live, other media outlets tested it too. Axios compared Truth Social’s AI tool to the public version of Perplexity. 

Both gave similar answers, but they used different sources. The Truth Social version mostly cited Fox News, while the public version showed results from Wikipedia, YouTube, Reddit, and NPR.

This test showed that even with different sources, the Truth Social AI tool didn’t always side with Trump; it openly disagreed with some of his most well-known claims.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 12 Nov 2025 01:47 PM (IST)
AI TRUMP TECHNOLOGY
