Justin Bieber Wows Fans With Surprise Piano Performance In Scotland; WATCH

Justin Bieber, vacationing in Scotland, surprised fans with an intimate piano performance of "Walking Away" from his album 'Swag' at the Gleneagles Hotel.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 02:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pop sensation Justin Bieber left fans pleasantly surprised when he performed Walking Away from his latest album Swag during a quiet evening at the Gleneagles Hotel near Auchterarder, Perthshire. Clad in a bright tangerine hoodie, the Canadian singer showcased his piano skills in an intimate setting. Bieber later shared the clip on Instagram without a caption, letting the music speak for itself.

A Peaceful Getaway in Scotland

Currently enjoying a golfing trip in Scotland, Bieber has been sharing glimpses of his time on the greens with videos and pictures. According to The Courier, the singer was seen arriving at Dundee airport before heading to Gleneagles. While his golf moments intrigued fans, it was his soulful piano ballad that caught the internet’s attention.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

A Rare and Intimate Performance

Unlike his usual high-energy concerts, this performance was serene and low-key. In the video, only a handful of people appear to be present, giving the impression of a private recital. Those lucky enough to witness it live experienced Bieber in a rare, stripped-down moment.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

Fans React With Love and Praise

Fans flooded his post with heartfelt comments. One admirer wrote, “I feel like he’s finally at peace in his heart, soul and mind.”

Another gushed, “I don’t care what anyone says, Justin Bieber is the most talented singer of our generation… you’re a true innovator and we’re so blessed to have you as a role model!”

A third fan added, “Love seeing your hands on the piano.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

FAQs

Where was Justin Bieber performing?
At the Gleneagles Hotel, near Auchterarder, Scotland.

Which song did he sing and play?
He performed Walking Away.

From which album is the track?
Walking Away is from Bieber’s album Swag.

 

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Justin Bieber Trending News
Read more
