Internet Slams Fan For Mimicking Iconic ‘Daiva’ Scene From Kantara Chapter 1

Rishab Shetty’s much-anticipated film, Kantara: Chapter 1, has drawn huge audiences across India since its release on October 2.

Fan Mimics Iconic Scene from Kantara

Outside Anjan Theatre on Magadi Road in Bengaluru, a fan garnered attention by recreating a memorable scene from the film. Dressed in a yellow kurta and dhoti with a beard, he twirled, shouted, and lay on the floor, emulating the possession sequence where Shetty’s character becomes possessed by Guliga, a central mythological figure. Passersby captured the act on their phones.

The video quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions. Many questioned the appropriateness of mimicking a scene tied to religious and cultural traditions. One viewer commented, “This is not any divine visual but a mockery of the Tulunadu tradition.” Others noted, “The movie just released, and they’ve already started mocking.”

#Kantara effect expecting more videos like this #KantaraChapter1 pride of our culture 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/zGv9UG6j4X — Sekar 𝕏 (@itzSekar) October 2, 2025

Trend of Dressing as Daiva Continues

Similar fan enthusiasm was seen in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, where a moviegoer attended a screening dressed as a Daiva, prompting audience members to record the moment. These incidents highlight the growing cultural impact and fan frenzy surrounding Kantara: Chapter 1.

The ABP Live review of the film reads: Kantara Chapter 1 is an arresting theatrical experience. The visuals are extraordinary, and certain scenes demand the grandeur of the big screen—moments that will leave audiences in sheer awe. While the first half feels fairly ordinary, it builds up to a spectacular pre-interval scene. The second half, however, is the real game-changer.

About the Film

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the prequel stars Rishab alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, and Rakesh Poojari. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 is set over a thousand years before the original story and delves into Karnataka’s mythological and cultural traditions during the Kadamba period.