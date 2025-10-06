Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kantara Chapter 1 vs Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Rishab Shetty Starrer Soars Past ₹300 Crore While Varun-Janhvi Film Holds Ground

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 crosses ₹300 crore worldwide, outshining Varun Dhawan–Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 continues to set box office records, leaving Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari far behind. The Kannada epic has become the first film from the industry this year to cross ₹300 crore worldwide, surpassing several recent hits. 

Kantara Chapter 1 Smashes ₹300 Crore Worldwide

After a strong Sunday, Kantara Chapter 1 collected ₹61 crore net in India on its fourth day, taking its extended opening weekend total to ₹223.25 crore net (₹268 crore gross). Internationally, the film has earned over $6 million, bringing its worldwide gross to ₹325 crore.

Kantara Chapter 1 has surpassed the lifetime earnings of films like Sitaare Zameen Par, Lokah Chapter 1, and KGF Chapter 1, making it the third-highest-grossing Kannada film ever, behind only KGF Chapter 2 and the first Kantara. Experts suggest that it may soon overtake its predecessor and could become the first Indian film of 2025 to breach the ₹1000-crore mark.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Holds Steady

Meanwhile, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan, has seen a more modest box office run. The romantic comedy collected ₹30 crore in its first four days. Opening at ₹9.25 crore, it dipped to ₹5.5 crore on day two but showed slight recovery over the weekend, earning ₹7.75 crore on day four. With an overall 29.75% occupancy on Sunday, the Varun Dhawan–Janhvi Kapoor starrer has managed a steady hold but is clearly overshadowed by Kantara Chapter 1.

Film Details and Cast

A prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, Kantara Chapter 1 is written and directed by Rishab Shetty and is set nearly a thousand years before the original. It stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah. On the other hand, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, follows a quirky love story featuring Varun and Janhvi as they team up to make their exes jealous. Despite its charm and humor, the romantic comedy has been overshadowed by the mythological drama’s unprecedented success.

Kantara Chapter 1 Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
